Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

School opening guidance
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
So far, about the only thing the state’s public school educators know is they are expected to provide in-person instruction for students when the new academic year starts in mid-August.
That’s just more than seven weeks away. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll in Texas with the number of cases rising and a handful of hotspots emerging across the state. To be fair, the situation is fluid and looks much different now than it did a month ago. That said, local districts are waiting for consistent health guidelines to try and ensure safe campuses and tamp down worries from parents, teachers and staff.
As of now, they’re still waiting. ...
The state needs to provide solid recommendations to help local districts work their way through something no one has previously experienced. Yes, everyone can be reminded to wash their hands frequently; to wear a face covering where necessary; and maintain social distance.
But how will those things work in a classroom setting? What does the approach look like in an urban school system compared to a rural district where there have been few cases or where the numbers are trending downward?
Providing real guidance will help districts move forward with two critical priorities: Creating a safe environment for students, teachers and staff; communicating that to parents and other external stakeholders who must make the ultimate decision on sending a child to school.
The TEA has been gathering feedback, but the time is now to share what it has learned, giving school districts guidance and leadership and moving from recommendations to requirements, whatever they need to be, allowing districts time to react, implement and move forward as safely as possible.
Virus risks in prisons
Amarillo Globe-News
As the coronavirus pandemic has unfolded, it has had a disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, with one of the most profoundly affected being prison populations, places where social distancing is virtually impossible and health protocols are reportedly regularly disregarded.
Such circumstances have been brought to light by numerous inmates across the state. Locked down and out of public view, they have written to media outlets about their plight.
According to a Texas Tribune story, the virus has spread rapidly through the state’s prison system with almost 7,500 inmates known to have contracted COVID-19.
Gov. Greg Abbott initially declared a statewide public health disaster in mid-March. As part of that declaration, inmate visits were canceled at state prison facilities. By mid-April, according to the Tribune, some 200 inmates tested positive for the virus, causing the TDCJ to stop accepting new inmates from county jails, a practice that just resumed.
Consequently, the TDCJ initiated mass testing at the state’s more than 100 prisons, but critics say the moves came too late and at the expense of inmates. Prisons are not built for social distancing; they are built for capacity. By the time, officials realized a contagious virus might be making its way through the facility’s population, it was too late.
For example, the Tribune’s account explained that feverish inmates at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville weren’t tested in April and that sick or exposed inmates were regularly placed near healthy inmates.
For their part, prison officials claim to isolate all sick inmates, conduct contact tracing and educate inmates on how to protect themselves from the virus while checking prison populations for symptoms. Still, the number of infections has skyrocketed by more than 4,400 in the past two weeks with almost 7,000 positive tests of inmates and 42 deaths by June 6, according to the TDCJ. Just as important, more than 1,000 employees have tested positive with seven deaths. Officials say the positive tests are a byproduct of mass testing, rather than an infection surge.
Whether one is a TDCJ employee or in the custody of the state, they should not be placed in harm’s way. ... Protective measures to minimize risk were outlined while people were encouraged to stay at home other than essential errands.
While there have been recent steps to address prison outbreaks, the simple truth for now is the COVID-19 appears that it will be part of everyday life for the foreseeable future. That means prisons must implement consistent health protocols to protect their employees and the incarcerated.