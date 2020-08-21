Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

COVID evictions
Austin American-Statesman
There’s never a good time to get kicked out of your home. But this pandemic marks a particularly bad time to get evicted, with experts urging people to stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Against this backdrop, our leaders should be doing everything they can to help people stay in their homes.
Shamefully, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently took a shot at eviction moratoriums, saying local governments have no authority to halt evictions.
So then, what is the state of Texas’ plan to avoid a swell of evictions and displacement during the largest public health crisis of our lifetimes?
We’re still waiting — and hundreds of thousands of tenants across the state are running out of time.
The latest weekly data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows nearly a quarter of Texas renters couldn’t make last month’s rent. Expect those numbers to grow even more dire now that the extra $600 a week in federal unemployment payments has expired and the $400 a week offered by President Donald Trump faces an uncertain path. Congress, gridlocked over a new relief package, is on break until after Labor Day.
In some communities, local governments have stepped up with aid. Such cash infusions are vital: Even with an eviction moratorium, tenants are still responsible for paying rent. Simply delaying the due date for those payments would only put tenants in a deeper hole months from now.
We also recognize it is essential for landlords to receive this revenue. Often they have their own mortgage payments to make, as well as tax bills and maintenance costs.
Paxton’s advisory is a legal opinion without the force of law, meaning local eviction moratoriums will remain unless they’re challenged in court. But Texans deserve a better state government effort altogether, one that aims to keep people in their homes amid this crisis instead of undermining local governments’ efforts to help tenants.
Chemical safety
Houston Chronicle
Beirut’s deadly Aug. 4 blast has prompted a U.S. House committee to urge the Trump administration to revive dormant efforts to toughen safety standards for dangerous chemicals — including one that has killed hundreds and injured thousands of Texans through the years.
That’s most welcome news — even though it’s not likely by itself to have any meaningful impact so long as the Trump administration remains uniformly hostile to regulations that impose costs on businesses, no matter how urgent the safety benefits.
This week’s letter urges the Occupational Safety and Health Administration — part of the Department of Labor — to resume work strengthening standards for chemicals such as ammonium nitrate.
The letter, signed by the committee chairman, U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., and two others, also demanded that if OSHA did not resume work on reforms it had begun under President Obama and then promptly ceased under President Trump, the agency should provide a detailed explanation at to why.
The 1947 ammonium nitrate explosion in Texas City killed nearly 600 people and injured thousands . It remains the deadliest industrial accident in U.S. history. Seven years ago, 15 Texans lost their lives when a fertilizer plant in West, Texas, exploded.
Federal scientists and other experts spent nearly three years studying just went wrong leading up to the West explosion. Their conclusion was plain: U.S. officials monitoring the safety of workers and nearby communities need to impose tougher standards on how the chemical compound is used and stored.
Now those efforts are all but dead. Why?
Meanwhile, Texas leaders need to answer for why they’ve let impassioned federal efforts to prevent a tragedy like the one in West from ever happening again to fizzle into nothing.
A letter from a congressional committee won’t make Texas safer all by itself. But is a good step toward getting those answers, even if we’re not holding our breath.