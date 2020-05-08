Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Another hit for schools
San Antonio Express-News
Texas school administrators’ worst fears about the sweeping school finance legislation approved during the last legislative session are about to become a reality.
House Bill 3, which carried a $6.5 billion price tag for the biennium and included an additional $5 billion in property tax relief, was hailed as one the best things to happen to Texas public education in a long time.
As educators and administrators applauded the move, they also fretted there were no designated revenue streams to underwrite the plan beyond 2021. The 86th Legislature relied on nonrecurring sources of revenue to fund full-day care for qualifying 4-year-olds, expand dual language and dyslexia programs, provide teacher raises and increase services to low-income students.
There were well-founded concerns among educators — who have struggled to operate an inadequately funded public school system for decades — that the increased funding would be short-lived. What would happen in the next biennium when the cost for the 2022-23 budget would increase to $13.5 billion, they asked. What was Plan B in the event of an economic downturn?
Those questions remain unanswered as school districts prepare their budgets for the next school year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forced business closures have substantially reduced local and state government budgets. Plummeting gas and oil prices are painting a grim economic future. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is expected to issue a revised revenue estimate for the current state budget, which runs through August 2021, in July.
School administrators are preparing for the worst. As they look to the 2020-21 school year, they are eyeing slower expansion of pre-K programs, elimination of pay raises and even the possibility of layoffs, the Express-News reports.
All this comes at a time public schools are facing a great need and have emerged as key community centers, providing meals, checking on students and scrambling to bridge the digital divide. School administrators should be focusing their energies on dealing with the expected learning slide due to COVID-19’s disruption of regular classroom instruction. The digital divide and parents’ inexperience in home-schooling have made online learning an unequal experience and left many students behind.
Instead, school officials are having to figure out how they can stretch budgets even further. ...
Now, it looks like all the public education funding gains made last legislative session will be lost, and once again the state’s budget will be balanced on the backs of the state’s public school children, and at the expense of the future.
Death to the murder hornet
The Dallas Morning News
Like the rest of America, we’ve been following the coverage of the so-called murder hornets showing up in Washington state and just across the border in Canada. We still don’t know how deeply these hornets from Asia have integrated themselves into North America or whether this will become a problem that will challenge honeybee hives across the United States.
What we do know is this: If these jerks show their faces in Texas, authorities should show no hesitation in eradicating every last one of them. We’re still hoping that these invasive bugs can be murdered off in Washington state before they gain so strong of a foothold that they’re impossible to dislodge. Otherwise, we’ll see these hornets wreck honeybee hives by invading them, killing bees, and carrying off parts of their carcasses to feed their own young.
In Japan, honeybees have figured out a defense against the murder hornet. The bees pile onto one of these tough creatures as it tries to make its way into their hive, and rather than uselessly employing their stingers against the hornet’s hard outer-shell, the bees work to overheat the hornet. Essentially, the bees form a ball around the invader and over time the inside of the ball rises to a temperature the bees can withstand but that the hornet cannot. In the end, what’s left is the cooked carcass of a murder hornet.
That works for us as does any other eradication technique. In this time of coronavirus, we simply can’t deal with an additional pestilence that includes something called murder hornets. Enough is enough. Please, pray God, deliver death upon the murder hornet.