Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

America needs sports
The Dallas Morning News
It was 50 days ago — March 11 to be exact — when Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with coronavirus and the NBA shut down until further notice.
The dominoes started falling after that. On March 12, Major League Baseball canceled spring training, the National Hockey League suspended the 2019-20 season, Major League Soccer went on hiatus and college leagues across the country began to shutter sports.
The following day, the Masters was postponed, and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency that rightly spelled quiet in American stadiums and arenas for the foreseeable future.
All of these decisions were absolutely the right thing to do, and we applaud owners, coaches and athletes who joined the country in a stay home, stay safe movement that has helped us control the spread of the coronavirus.
Now, it is time to explore whether certain sports can begin again, without spectators gathering physically and with the appropriate level of safety for athletes and others who must be present.
Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that he is talking to teams and leagues about how they can reopen.
Given that the state is moving toward opening businesses that would involve far greater public interaction, it seems reasonable that sports could begin with adequate testing for athletes and distancing in those sports that make that possible. Very careful medical considerations would be needed, obviously. It may not be possible to reopen every sport, and we doubt we’ll see fans in stadiums in the near future.
Still, it is worth considering as we begin the process of reopening. Professional and amateur sports have long been important in America. They’ve long provided a common experience for a national conversation as well as inspiration. They are a shared experience that binds us. The same really can’t be said about Tiger King.
Reopening sports is not something to take lightly. But it is possible that, with proper precautions, it can be done. We know there can’t be cheering from the stands for a long time to come. But if we can cheer a little from our couches, let’s consider giving it a try.
Not citizens’ responsbility
Beaumont Enterprise
The Port Arthur City Council made the right decision in rejecting a proposal to create a citizens committee to give them guidance on the best ways to reopen the city. This is the kind of challenge the council members were elected to handle. There are times a citizens committee can be helpful to a public board, but this is not one of them. A committee would create another barrier for the kind of prompt action the council could be taking soon. ...
The reopening of the local and state economy is going to be more difficult than the closing of it. The first order basically decided which businesses could be spared from the larger shutdown. It was quick and fairly straightforward.
The reopening will be more complex, and it will not happen in one swift move. ... City Council members and county commissioners need to be available in their wards and precincts to make sure the reopening proceeds properly, which is slowly. This is where citizen input can be so valuable.
Area churches can also reopen, and some are wisely deciding to wait a bit. They believe the risks of assembling large numbers of people in one building are too great, even with efforts to keep people six feet apart. Some pastors, like Marvin Fuller of Trinity Baptist in Vidor, are choosing to reopen since his church has only about 25 active members. All faith leaders will make their own decisions, as will their followers, but this is a case where erring on the side of caution would be prudent.
Remember, the reopening hinges on the belief, which may be overly optimistic, that the virus is starting to level off or decline in Texas. That’s hard to determine, because so few area residents have been tested. In Beaumont, for example, only 1% of residents have been tested; the rate in Port Arthur is an even lower 0.4%.
We don’t want the reopening followed by a reclosing because the coronavirus began spreading again. A cautious, orderly pace will help all Texans get the outcome we want.