Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Good choice
The (McAllen) Monitor
This is National School Choice Week, designed to celebrate and promote the growing options available to families that want to be able to select the best education platform for their children.
Those options have been an undeniable success, as evidenced by the continued growth in alternative campuses , driven by public acceptance and demand.
Nowhere is that more evident that in the Rio Grande Valley, home of IDEA Academy, one of the most successful charter school operations in the country. IDEA, which originated as an after-school program in Donna, has expanded throughout Texas and now offers high-quality education to some 50,000 students from the Valley to Forth Worth and from El Paso to New Orleans. New schools fill up as soon as they open, and their growth seems limited only by their ability to build new campuses.
Other charter schools boast similar success, as have private schools, both religious and secular. Home schooling has grown so popular that online resources, family networks and even sports and academic programs similar to the University Interscholastic League now help students and their families benefit from programs that formerly they had to forgo in the name of selecting alternative forms of education.
Best of all, as analysts predicted more than a decade ago, the competition appears to have prompted public school systems to improve also. For example, in the Valley, where not long ago public schools were known for poor performance and high dropout rates, many districts now exceed state and national averages in cumulative scores on standardized tests and other evaluations. Many of them have developed dual-enrollment programs with universities and colleges that enable students to take college-level classes, and earn college credit, while still in high school. ...
At a time when escalating university costs have many families questioning the relative value of a college degree and presidential candidates debating whether or not to levy taxes in order to write off student debt, such programs offer perhaps the best option: earning college credit at no cost in high school, which also enables them to garner their degrees and enter the work force at a younger age.
To be sure, some charter and private schools have failed, but in general they have shown that they can provide an education that is equal to and many times better than public school options for many students. ...
Can Dems figure us out?
The Dallas Morning News
A new Texas Lyceum Poll on the presidential contest is out, and our sense is that the results are more interesting than many observers may realize. We’ll start with this fact: Texas is likely to play a bigger role in selecting the Democratic candidate this year than in the past, and Texas will therefore likely play a bigger role in the 2020 election.
Why?
With a half-dozen Democrats still running, it’s likely the first four states to weigh in on the presidential contest will merely narrow the field, not select the eventual winner. Iowa and New Hampshire get a lot of attention for being the first, and in years past South Carolina and Nevada played crucial roles in ratifying a leading candidate.
But Democratic Party rules allow any candidate with a legitimate slice of support in a state to lay claim to at least a few delegates, so it’s unlikely we’ll have a prohibitive favorite even after those four states. That means March 3, when Texas and several other states have primaries, may be the crucial clearinghouse for any candidate who wants to go the distance. ...
All that adds up to the fact that Texas will have a louder voice than it has in the past in selecting a nominee. ...
So the Lyceum poll results are potentially instructive. Those results show that in Texas, Donald Trump leads in head-to-head matchups against every Democratic candidate, though Sen. Bernie Sanders trails by only three points (50%-47%). In terms of the Democratic race, Joe Biden leads (28%) followed by Sanders (26%). Sen. Elizabeth Warren trails badly (13%), and Michael Bloomberg comes in fourth (9%). The remaining candidates were at risk of slipping from view. (Pete Buttigieg is at 6%, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar is at 4%.) ...
But if we were offering advice to Biden or Sanders or Warren or Bloomberg or anyone else, it would be to consider the underlying political dynamics of Texas. The Lone Star state isn’t alone in the challenges it faces; in fact it’s likely closer to most of the rest of the country than the outlier coastal states. Unlock what the voters need in Texas, and you just might find that there is more to the Texas model than economic success.