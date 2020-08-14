Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

COVID-19 in classrooms
Dallas Morning News
The Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of State Health Services are discussing whether data will be kept on COVID-19 infections in schools and provided to the public.
The answer should be an emphatic “yes” on both counts. The last thing schools need is too little information about the spread of the coronavirus in classrooms. Collecting infection information and making it publicly available would provide crucial insight into how safely school districts are managing the return to in-person instruction on campuses.
One doesn’t have to look far for examples of how the lack of meaningful data complicated the battle to control the virus. Aside from the national snafus over testing, regulatory gaps and reporting failures allowed the virus to gain a deadly toehold in assisted living centers across the country. This is not a mistake that we should repeat with our children.
The science on children and coronavirus infections has evolved from early assertions that children were at low risk of contracting and transmitting the virus. Several recent studies now indicate that children with the virus could pose significant risks to those around them.
In the last two weeks of July, nearly 100,000 children in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. During that two-week period, the infection rate among children increased 40% in the state and cities studied. Unfortunately not all states and cities provided critical information. Texas, for example, reported age distribution for only 8% of all cases, prompting researchers to exclude our state from parts of their analysis.
Transparency of school infection information is absolutely necessary. Schools and children can’t wait for a vaccine to reduce the risk closer to zero. However, having granular data publicly available allows parents, schools and teachers to make measured and informed decisions about the safety of classrooms.
Banning TikTok
Houston Chronicle
America has a China problem — as does the rest of the free world. For that reason, we welcome the shift by the Trump administration to begin confronting China over human rights abuses and other outrages with the same gusto he’s previously reserved for trade disputes.
But forcing the sale of TikTok, the wildly popular social media app that has become a daily habit for millions of Americans, just because it is owned by a Chinese firm is not the way to change the behavior of China’s increasingly autocratic leadership. Like the decision last month to abruptly close the Chinese consulate in Houston, President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’ll shut down access to TikTok from the United States reads more like another tit-for-tat response than a sustainable strategy aimed at standing up for democracy and human rights — both of which are under serious attack on the mainland and in Hong Kong. ...
Trump has been slow to recognize this, in part because of the exalted value he places on personal relationships with leaders such as China’s newly declared president for life, Xi Jinping. ...
Trump agreed to delay the order to give Microsoft time to complete negotiations with TikTok’s owners to buy its U.S. operations,prompting many Trump allies to sigh with relief.
America speaks most powerfully when its actions are grounded in concern for human rights, for civil liberties and for fair play. Coercing a company to sell a large part of its business — Chinese owned, or not — is hardly something America can be proud of. Nor is the president’s astounding declaration that proceeds from any sale must be shared generously with the U.S. treasury.
While ... there are grounds to be concerned about TikTok’s collection of user data, and about the Chinese surveillance state that could win access to that data, the solution can’t be so blunt as to ban tens of millions of Americans from accessing the video platform of their choice.
When America stands up for human rights or for privacy, it must be careful not to rely on the tools of the same autocrats it seeks to confront.