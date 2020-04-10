Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Slow, confusing orders
Finally, Gov. Greg Abbott has clearly ordered Texans to stay home except for essential travel.
His reluctance to formally do so — even as he announced tighter and tighter social distancing measures and public health precautions in response to COVID-19 — has been baffling.
As the virus spreads across Texas and the nation, governors in other states, and mayors and county judges in Texas, issued stay-home orders. But Abbott struggled to follow their lead, a decision that seemed to undercut his concern about ensuring there is enough hospital bed space in this crisis — a concern we share.
We’re grateful he has come around, but it says a lot about his confusing message that he had to release a video clarifying how his most recent order “requires all Texans to stay at home.”
Let’s review some recent history.
On March 22, Abbott explained why he hadn’t given a statewide stay-at-home order at that time.
“We’re still within 48 hours of my most recent executive orders,” he said. “Let’s wait and see how effective those orders will be in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. ...”
Then came last week’s announcement of the most restrictive orders he has given so far.
They will stay in place through April 30. Aside from saying schools will remain closed until at least May 4, the order says “every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.” The essential services include going to the grocery store and health care providers, and being outdoors for activities such as exercise, fishing and hunting.
It sounded like stay-at-home and looked like stay-at-home, but the governor specifically said, “This is not a stay-at home strategy.”
This was so confusing the Texas Hospital Association and Texas Nursing Association, which had urged him to declare a stay-at-home policy, were left with the impression that he had.
Was it or wasn’t it?
The next day, Abbott clarified. Yes, he is ordering Texans to stay home. It is the right message from the governor, but it was belated and needlessly muddled. ...
North Texas has a plan
It’s still possible that North Texas will be spared the worst as the pandemic unfolds around us. It is still possible we’ll be able to flatten the curve, be able to keep the number of infections below the point where our emergency rooms and health care facilities can be overwhelmed. Officials across the region have imposed tough social restrictions, and millions of our people have made sacrifices to shelter at home, to eschew gathering with others in the hope of slowing the spread.
But there is also a chance that the virus spreads more quickly than all of our emergency preparations and that those who manage our health care system will be faced with the toughest choice imaginable: deciding which patients to prioritize while administering limited, if also critical, forms of care when the number of patients overwhelms our hospitals. For example, the need for ventilators — a crucial device for treating someone struggling to breathe — could end up outstripping the number of devices available. ...
Given that some projections show there could be more patients who need ventilators than there are ventilators available, it is only prudent for community leaders to prepare now for making tough decisions about prioritizing care later. And leaders in North Texas are making such preparations. ...
We’ve been briefed on that plan, and in broad strokes here is what it does: Rather than letting treatment decisions occur on an ad hoc basis or leaving it entirely to the discretion of whichever front-line doctors and nurses happen to be on duty, the plan calls for using a “SOFA” score. SOFA stands for sequential organ failure assessment. It’s a standard assessment used every day in assessing patients. ...
In our view, it is responsible for our local leadership to be making such preparations. ... But no one involved in any of this is pretending that if we reach such a point where we have to make such decisions that we’ll have any good options. ...