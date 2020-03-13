Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Voting waits unacceptable
Dallas Morning News
The state and the political parties must be held accountable for failing to align voting centers with demand.
Voting is a democracy’s best expression of the power of the people to choose the elected officials who will represent them. A trip to the polls shouldn’t make a trip to the Department of Public Safety to renew a driver’s license seem like a breeze.
On Super Tuesday, thousands of voters endured brutally long lines at polling places in Texas’ largest cities. In Houston, ground zero for Election Day dysfunction, the last primary vote in the state was cast at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday by a man who stayed in line more than six hours to exercise his voting rights. Hervis Rogers was late for his second job on an overnight shift, but was determined not to be deterred. “The way it was set up, it was like it was set up for me to walk away,’’ he told reporters. “But I said I am not going to do that.”
Kudos to the thousands like Rogers who stuck it out. A system, however, that requires voters to stick it out into the wee hours of the next morning to exercise a cherished constitutional right and privilege is in need of an overhaul.
Same-day voting should not be an endurance contest. The state, political parties and counties must make sure that voters don’t face a repeat of this debacle when they go to the polls in the fall. ...
The state and the political parties need to be held accountable for failing to align voting centers with demand. When voters, often in poor and minority areas, can’t cast their ballots until the wee hours of the next morning, then Texas has a voting problem. But if the result of closing polling places creates long lines that disproportionately impacts Democratic and minority communities, then Texas is edging uncomfortably closer to infringing on voting rights.
A bipartisan presidential commission on election reform recommended in 2014 that voters should not have to wait longer than 30 minutes to cast a ballot. When seven-hour delays occur, changes must be made.
Regardless of political party, voters deserve the right and opportunity to make their choices without the confusion and delays so many endured.
Dairy industry’s key role
Amarillo Globe-News
Slowly and surely, the Texas dairy industry has proven its resiliency, using new approaches and fresh ideas to ensure a bright future, which is of great importance locally and beyond.
Despite two bankruptcies, the industry has witnessed production growth during the past few years. Overall, the Texas dairy industry has a $3.3 billion economic footprint, comprising more than 350 Grade A dairies and 500,000 cows.
The year started on an ominous note with Borden Dairy Co. filing for bankruptcy protection. Borden has 13 plants across the country, including three in Texas. The company’s decision came two months after Dallas-based Dean Foods made a similar move. Subsequently, Dean and the Dairy Farmers of America struck a deal worth $425 million for almost half of its milk processing facilities, and the agreement is expected to protect jobs of many current employees.
The filings sent a shudder through the industry, but it has since moved forward, continuing to rely upon innovation and technology breakthroughs to help it remain a vital and vibrant component of the state’s robust agricultural sector. ...
Investing in advancements allows the West Texas dairy industry to not just survive, but thrive. As has been the case throughout this region’s agricultural history, the tougher the times, the more resilient and determined the people. It is the kind of thinking that sees opportunity in every challenge, an outlook that is equal parts optimism and pragmatism.
“We’re seeing growth,” Turley said. “We’re seeing some robotic and some traditional dairies, but I think we’re in a better spot, and I think we’ll continue to see that type of movement for quite some time.”
The approach is working. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, production for Texas dairies has increased by almost 9 percent between November 2018 and 2019. That equates to roughly 1.1 billion pounds of milk.
The economic impact and contributions of the dairy industry should not be taken for granted. The economic storms will come and go, but the industry’s commitment to uncovering new knowledge and leveraging new technology will continue to serve it well, which is a good thing for West Texas.