Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

A small step on guns
Amarillo Globe-News
A measure that addresses gaps in the system used for background checks of would-be gun buyers has tightened up the process by putting in place consequences for federal agencies that do not comply with the Fix NICS Act that passed in early 2018.
The act, written by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, was a direct response to the November 2017 mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, in which 26 were killed. The shooter, Devin Kelley, would have been precluded from purchasing an AR-556 rifle as a result of an Air Force court martial and a domestic abuse criminal record.
The Air Force did not report Kelley’s criminal history to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, allowing him to slip through the cracks with tragic consequences. The new measure, which was carried by U.S. Reps Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, and John Culberson, R-Houston, in the House, penalizes federal agencies for such oversights in the future.
The U.S. Attorney General released the government’s first report on the background check system since the measure was passed, indicating a 6.2 percent increase in the number of records in three national databases searched. That translates to an increase of more than 6 million additional records.
Of course, there remains much to do with regard to this measure as well as the more complicated discussion of addressing gun violence. The government report indicated as much. ...
Another important step is in play as Sen. Cornyn and five other Republicans recently announced additional legislation intended to curb mass shootings. The multipronged RESPONSE Act (Restoring, Enhancing, Strengthening and Promoting Our Nation’s Safety Efforts) would put more resources in the hands of law enforcement, expand resources for mental health treatment and further enhance school safety. ...
It will take a comprehensive approach to solve the nation’s gun violence woes, and no effort will ever be 100 percent effective. However, these measures are the small, important steps of progress that also attempt to balance public safety with Second Amendment rights.
African American history
The Dallas Morning News
Taught properly, history offers insight into a society as an archive of what we consider important enough to pass on to future generations. So we were elated to learn the state Board of Education is ready to approve African American studies electives for high school students in Texas.
Over the years, we’ve criticized the State Board of Education for promoting ideology over facts in Texas history during their often contentious discussions of what students should learn in classrooms. And this resulted in major omissions, and even distortions, of the roles that Texans of color played in making this a great state.
Our hope is that this is about to change. Less than two years after the state board approved Mexican American studies, the board early next year is expected to approve its first African American studies course. ...
In 2014, many Republicans on the panel defeated a proposal to create a Mexican American studies course, arguing it would divide instead of unite students. Only after more board fights in subsequent years did the SBOE finally relent and approve the course in 2018.
It is important for high school students to learn that the history of Texas — and the United States — includes the experiences and contributions of Mexican Americans, African Americans and other people from diverse backgrounds. To tell the history of our diverse state with scant attention to trailblazers of color tells only part of a complex story. Plus it is vital that students, regardless of race, see themselves in the important parts of history. ...
Such courses allow students of all backgrounds an opportunity to learn who they are and how they and their classmates connect to the broader society. Some education experts also contend the role model effect helps minority students debunk stereotypes that often impede academic performance.
The state board will create curriculum standards for the course based on the African American studies class in the Dallas Independent School District and is expected to take a final vote in April.
The African American experience is more complex than slavery and the civil rights movement. Now students all over the state will have an opportunity to gain insight into people, incidents and accomplishments that haven’t gotten their proper due in classrooms. As a state, we will be better for it.