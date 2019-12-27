Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Paxton case needs trial
Beaumont Enterprise
Apparently 2019 will end the way it began for the only state attorney general in the nation facing felony indictment: More delays, more gamesmanship and more chances for Ken Paxton of Texas to maneuver his case into the outcome he wants.
The latest twist in this long-running saga is a pending decision by a Harris County judge on a request by Paxton to move the fraud case back to his home county of Collins County. The special prosecutors oppose that move because they believe the trial would get more neutral jurors outside the county where Paxton rose up the political ladder.
Special prosecutor Kent Schaffer said he thinks the presiding judge “will make the right decision” next month and that he believes “with a high degree of certainty” that Paxton will go to trial by next spring. Yet certainty is a word that has not applied to this case over the four long years it has meandered through the courts in various locations.
If Texans can’t remember that far back, Paxton was indicted in 2015 on two counts of first-degree felony securities fraud and a third-degree felony charge of selling securities without registering with the state. That was while Paxton was serving his first term as the state’s highest law enforcement officer — and a year before Donald Trump was elected president.
The case has dragged on for various reasons ranging from the change of venue request to courtroom damage from Hurricane Harvey to a disagreement between Collin County officials and special prosecutors over how much they should be paid. Paxton apparently wanted to delay the trial until he could get reelected, which he was in November 2018. He probably can’t delay it until his second term ends in 2022, but this case has defied expectations all along. It goes without saying that the average defendant in a legal battle like this would have gone to trial long ago.
It is virtually unheard of for an attorney general to face something as serious as felony charges. On the rare occasions it has happened, the case was either resolved or the attorney general resigned while it played out. Many Texans wonder why Paxton wouldn’t try to prove his innocence as soon as possible.
He deserves that opportunity in 2020, and so do Texans who want to know if he has committed the kinds of crimes his office might investigate. At long last, this case must see a verdict one way or another.
Homelessness not a crime
Houston Chronicle
The government’s attempts to “end homelessness” by simply declaring it a crime were long ago exposed as ineffective, counterproductive and actually more expensive than getting someone into long-term housing.
Courts are also now finding the legal strategy to be unconstitutional.
The U.S. Supreme Court last week refused to hear a case on whether cities can make it a crime for homeless people to sleep outdoors.
The high court’s inaction leaves in place a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in San Francisco that struck down such regulations as a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment.
One ordinance in the case prohibited “camping” in streets, parks and other public property while another banned “lodging or sleeping” in any place — public or private — without the owner’s permission. ...
The futility of criminalizing basic survival behavior is obvious.
While declining to talk about local ordinances, Michael Nichols, president and CEO of the Coalition for the Homeless, which helps coordinate various public and private initiatives in the Houston area, says tagging someone with a criminal record only adds another barrier to getting them into permanent housing, which should be the real goal.
“If we can get a homeless person into permanent supportive housing with wrap-around social services, we have a tremendous success rate,” Nichols said. “Our latest figures show that 84 percent of those are still in housing two years later.”
That approach has helped Houston reduce its homeless population by more than 50 percent since 2011, a trend Nichols says is more than sustainable by focusing on shelters and services, not citations and incarceration. ...