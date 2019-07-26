Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

The district listened
Amarillo Globe-News
Based on the immediate reaction in the room just more than a week ago, Amarillo ISD trustees made a great decision when they unanimously voted to change the name of Lee Elementary School to Park Hills Elementary School, replacing a tie to a Civil War figure with one that represents the subdivision where the school is located.
Moving from a name many found divisive to one that accentuates neighborhood inclusiveness demonstrates trustees were listening to the people they represent. It marked the second name change for the school. In January 2018, according to our archives, the board voted 4-3 to shorten the school’s name from Robert E. Lee Elementary.
Since then, there had been a groundswell of support from residents to scrap the Lee name altogether. The district expedited the request and moved to handle it during the summer, ensuring the matter would not be a distraction throughout the upcoming school year. The estimated cost for the name change is $25,000 — consider it money well spent. ...
During the board’s meeting, a number of citizens came forward to express support for the name change, pointing to perceptions and subtle messages that can have an impact on a wide range of issues, including student performance. Rather than dig in, board members leaned in. They listened. They heard. And they reacted. For that, they should be commended. ...
Mustn’t tolerate this
Beaumont Enterprise
There are too many sad stories in newspapers these days, but what happened early Wednesday in Port Arthur was one of those crimes that simply cannot be tolerated. A drive-by shooting about 6 a.m. wounded a 4-year-old boy who was sleeping by his mother and grandmother.
Fortunately, the child was quickly taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. But think about the horror of that scene: A sleeping toddler, the picture of innocence, being shot in a spray of about a dozen bullets into a house containing several people.
Neighbors say attacks like that are rare for the semi-rural neighborhood on the western side of the city. But one crime like that is one too many. This one cannot be allowed to fade away. It can’t be written off as just an accident. It’s despicable.
If something like this can happen in one city, in a middle-class neighborhood like El Vista, it can happen in anywhere.
Port Arthur has a new mayor in Thurman “Bill” Bartie. He must step up to challenges like this, as must pastors, business owners and all community leaders. They have influence, and they should use it now. ...
This can’t be shrugged off as just another criminal act. Southeast Texas is better than this.
Healthy plan for island
The (McAllen) Monitor
South Padre Island has long been popular with tourists and Winter Texans, as well as those who choose to live there. And while the island’s relative remoteness might be an asset, as it continues to develop and the number of people of visitors increases, that remoteness could become a greater liability.
Thus, discussions are warranted regarding the need for hospital beds, even if they are few.
Dr. Richard Ybarra, medical director for SPI Emergency Medical Services, last month presented the city’s economic development board a report on a hospital feasibility study that found the locale could support a mini-hospital.
Ybarra said he has tried unsuccessfully in the past to attract more complete health care services to the island. He concluded that a major reason his effort hasn’t been fruitful is “because we didn’t form a partnership with the city.”
In other words, an investment of taxpayers’ money might be needed to help cover the estimated $10 million cost of running a small hospital.
Fortunately, people seem receptive to the idea. ...
More than 1,000 ambulance calls are made on the island every year. Fortunately, they don’t all require hospital admission. When they do, ambulances must work their way through the often-crowded Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge or air transport must be called.
Even those options aren’t always available. Although the cases are rare, flooding can impede ambulances and bad weather can make air transport impossible. Heavy winds have grounded medical helicopters, and a couple have crashed in high winds. ...
It’s good to see officials’ interest in bringing at least a few hospital beds to South Padre Island. We hope Ybarra’s work will help convince health care providers that such a facility is worth the investment.