Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Bots against beef?
The Dallas Morning News
We Texans love our beef, and we don’t like it when someone suggests we shouldn’t.
Oprah did so on national television and a disgruntled cattle industry hauled her into a six-week trial in Amarillo in 1998. Now, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp has his own, pardon the pun, beef over beef, this one with Harvard University researchers, who accuse A&M researchers of conducting a biased, pro-beef study published last fall in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
We aren’t going to pick sides on the merits of the research or the criticism. But we will take issue with the way this dispute has played out publicly and the disservice it does to scientific credibility. ...
Scientific inquiry is supposed to lead to dispassionate conclusions based purely on evidence. This brouhaha, however, has more in common with a heavyweight boxing weigh-in than with scientific inquiry. For those of us looking for scientific guidance, that is disappointing, indeed.
The controversy began when Harvard researchers pointedly accused one of the study’s 19 authors, a Texas A&M researcher, of being in the pocket of the beef industry and of downplaying the risks of beef consumption. The author, they say, hadn’t disclosed that he had received funding for other research partly backed by the beef industry.
Predictably, A&M didn’t take this attack lightly. Sharp wants Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow to investigate the Harvard faculty members for mischaracterizing scientific research and besmirching A&M’s academic reputation. ...
Annals Editor-in-Chief Christine Laine has said her inbox was hit with roughly 2,000 emails with messages so alike and scathing in tone that she believed them to have been generated by a bot. “We’ve published a lot on firearm injury prevention,” Laine said in a piece published earlier this month in the Journal of the American Medical Association. “The response from the NRA [National Rifle Association] was less vitriolic than the response from the True Health Initiative.”
The True Health Initiative denies a bot attack and stands by their concern that the study is misleading. But this clash is neither a shining example of classic peer review, nor does it provide useful guidance to nutritionists, doctors and consumers trying to make informed dietary choices. Scientific debate must be better than this.
End hair discrimination
Houston Chronicle
DeAndre Arnold’s dreadlocks are not a fashion statement or a teenage gesture of defiance. They are a connection to his Trinidadian heritage, a symbol of pride in who he is and where his family comes from.
For the high school senior, as for many black people, hair is an integral part of identity.
But right before winter break, the Barbers Hill High School principal told DeAndre and his mother that the teenager would face in-school suspension and be banned from walking in his graduation ceremony unless he cut his hair.
The incident set off a firestorm on social media. Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins tweeted support: “Never cut your locks Deandre Arnold.” So did actress Gabrielle Union, who exhorted: “KEEP FIGHTING!!! They truly believe if you stay quiet, they’ve won. Don’t be quiet. Do not let this stand.”
DeAndre has since withdrawn from Barbers Hill ISD and enrolled in another school, the family told Fox 26, but the case illustrates how school dress policies, workplace regulations, and everyday interactions unfairly penalize black people for styles that are associated with culture and heritage. ...
“Whether it’s hair discrimination or other forms of barriers, these are proxies employed to limit the mobility of black people in public spaces,” said Patricia Okonta, an attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. “They really strike at the freedom and dignity of black people and they maintain this myth of white supremacy.”
On the surface, such policies don’t seem directed at specific races or ethnicities, Okonta said, “but in practice, they profile a black person or person of color based on characteristics associated with them.” ...
Meting out suspensions for dreadlocks, hair extensions, corn rows and other traditionally black hairstyles hurts academic performance by robbing students of valuable instructional time.
“My hair has nothing to do with my ‘excellence,’ as we say in Barbers Hill,” DeAndre, an A and B student, told KHOU-11. “How smart I am, what job I’m going to get — my hair doesn’t determine that. I determine that for my character.”
Instead of defending the policy, Barbers Hill officials should be examining how the current guidelines impact black students, who make up about 3% of the student body.