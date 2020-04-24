Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

The actual decider
Houston Chronicle
In the recent debate over who has the authority to “reopen” the coronavirus-stricken U.S. economy — the president or the state governors? — the textbook answer is “the governors,” with extra credit for citing the 10th Amendment to the Constitution.
The more accurate answer, however, is neither.
The real decider, to quote another part of the Constitution, is “We the people.”
Until consumers feel safe enough to dine at restaurants, catch a flight or spend some time at shopping malls, elected officials can do little to get the economy into first gear, let alone out of reverse.
When a Gallup poll recently asked people how soon they would “return to your normal activities” once restrictions were lifted, only 20% said they would do so immediately. Seventy-one percent said they would “wait to see what happens with the coronavirus.”
That’s why any plan for restarting the economic engine by easing or lifting social distancing restrictions must be based on scientific and medical data sound enough to assure the public it is safe to leave the house, re-enter the marketplace and send the kids back to school.
Such a plan should include:
- A robust testing regimen with enforced isolation for those who test positive and “contact tracing” and notification of those they may have exposed.
- Local medical facilities that are properly staffed and equipped to handle new outbreaks and treat cases, including those requiring hospitalization.
- Businesses that are retooled and equipped to better shield workers and customers, along with schools that are set up, physically and conceptually, to protect teachers and students.
- Safeguards for the most vulnerable, especially those in nursing homes.
- A continued push by scientists and pharmaceutical companies to find therapeutic treatments and vaccines while the rest of us follow mitigation protocols.
Anything less increases the risk of new COVID-19 flare-ups and makes the recovery longer and slower as consumers have to start the stay-home process all over again. ...
Abbott must act on voting
San Antonio Express-News
Gov. Greg Abbott would be remiss if he fails to call a special legislative session to address myriad concerns threatening the primary runoffs and November general election.
Anything short of legislative action on how elections will be carried out during a pandemic will result in legal challenges that continue past Election Day.
Executive orders and “guidance” memos from state election officials are simply not enough ...
Recently, the state’s director of elections sent elections administrators in all 254 counties guidance on dealing with absentee mail-in ballots, telling the administrators they could be less rigid in making this practice available. On the surface, this sounds promising, but upon deeper reflection, it’s not enough.
This guidance is neither a mandate nor does it create new policy, the Express-News reports. It also creates the potential for patchwork regulations as some counties may broaden vote by mail while others might not. How is that reasonable for statewide elections?
To be clear: There is value in expanding mail-in voting, especially during a public health crisis. We support this effort. No voter should be disenfranchised out of concern for catching COVID-19. That’s why the state — under Abbott’s leadership — needs to craft a bipartisan plan.
If more mail balloting is going to be encouraged — as it should be — there needs to be a legislative directive ensuring everyone is eligible for that option. Texas has one of the strictest laws on mail balloting in the country ... As a result, only about 7% of Texans cast mail ballots. ...
Elections administrators need time to order supplies if the state is going to ease mail-balloting regulations. Public education campaigns need to launch to educate the public on voting-by-mail procedures to ensure all pages of a multipage ballot are returned and those ballots are returned in a timely manner.
The reality is voters are scared and this transcends partisanship. Voters don’t want to compromise their health by voting in person. ...
If the state is going to expand access to mail ballots — and it should — it needs to do it right. The details need to be laid out in black and white. We can’t afford a patchwork of local rules on voting by mail. Abbott needs to lead a bipartisan effort to ensure all Texans have access to mail-in ballots and all counties follow identical rules on Election Day. This is about democracy and health, not partisanship.