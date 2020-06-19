Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

A missed opportunity
The Dallas Morning News
The president of the United States visited Dallas and missed an opportunity to make a difference. At a rally at a predominantly white North Dallas megachurch, President Trump addressed two of the nation’s most pressing and most intertwined topics: race and policing. He did so on a dais with 13 other voices: members of his administration and local faith leaders.
But we, along with many other observers of the event, couldn’t help noticing a gaping hole. The only black voice of front-line law enforcement on the dais, the only black cop who spoke, was Vernell Dooley, police chief of tiny Glenn Heights, a suburban community of 13,000 people south of DeSoto.
Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall would have been a worthy voice to include for three reasons.
First, Chief Hall has deep experience in policing, including making tough decisions regarding keeping the peace and respecting the right of the people to protest. ... In democracy, there can be debate about a leader’s decisions, and she’s engaged in that debate.
Second, Chief Hall has shown a willingness to pursue new solutions for modern-day policing. For example, she embraced Starlight and iWatch programs to improve crime reporting and evidence, and she worked to restructure the Community Police Oversight Board. These things demonstrate a willingness to embrace reform and to seek better solutions to protect public safety.
Third, Chief Hall is an independent thinker who would have given the president a different perspective. When looking for solutions, as opposed to looking for votes, it’s important to talk to people with different points of view. By snubbing Chief Hall, the president missed an opportunity to listen to a seasoned voice and a different perspective.
Nor did the president extend invitations to other leading law enforcement officials in Dallas who likely would have had productive insights to offer. ...
It’s also worth noting that the president did offer some productive thoughts Thursday night. Without much supporting detail, the president announced his administration’s intention to aggressively pursue economic development in minority communities, to confront disparities in health care access in minority-serving medical institutions and to issue an executive order that will encourage police departments to “meet the most current professional standards for the use of force. ...
Those are laudable initiatives, but it’s a shame he convened a discussion of those topics without inviting the leader of the nation’s ninth largest police department, in the city that department protects. Our national discourse is all the poorer for it.
Appointees and diversity
San Antonio Express-News
Now more than ever, it’s clear appointees to local and state boards should reflect the ethnic, racial and gender diversity of our community.
An investigation by the Express-News earlier this year, just before the pandemic took hold of the nation, revealed Latinos are woefully underrepresented on many of these governing bodies. We need to change that. These boards set policy and make recommendations to government leaders, which means they must reflect a cross section of our communities to ensure a diverse range of perspectives.
COVID-19 case numbers indicate the impact of the virus has been more severe in communities of color. But it’s not just about health issues and the underlying medical problems prevalent in minority communities, where there is often a lack of access to medical care. The death of George Floyd, who was pinned under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer last month, has brought renewed focus to racism and police use of force, but also longstanding inequities. ...
The Latino community makes up nearly two-thirds of the San Antonio population. Yet only about a third of the roughly 800 people currently serving on some 90 local boards and commissions self-identify as Latino or Hispanic, the Express-News found. ...Similarly, an analysis of the 889 people appointed to state boards and commissions by Gov. Greg Abbott between 2015 and 2018 found that nearly 72 percent of his appointees were Anglo and more than 63 percent were men.
Statewide, Latinos make up 39 percent of the population, compared with 64 percent in San Antonio. Just over half of the state’s population is female. ...