Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Texans, don’t cower
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
It would be easy to already be cynical about the coronavirus, the government response and the closures and cancellations that seem to come minute by minute. We’ve seen failures and slow responses at all levels of government.
But it was still extraordinary to see a week ago, over the course of just a few hours, officials at the federal, state and local levels declare broad emergencies or disasters.
After several days of surreal developments, the scope of what may lie ahead is setting in. As a nation and in our communities, we face weeks, if not months, of uncertainty and fear. We could be in for significant economic disruption. At a minimum, we’re all bound to develop severe cases of cabin fever.
In times like this, we think first of ourselves and our families. That’s natural and appropriate. But this moment calls for each of us to be bigger and more generous than usual. We must rally in particular to protect the most vulnerable: the elderly, the isolated, the lonely.
Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials leading the virus response outlined this effectively Friday. Issuing a statewide declaration of disaster, Abbott asked for “all Texans to do their part to help the state respond to this situation.”
What he could have said is simply: “Don’t be selfish.”
Take, for instance, the frenzied buying of supplies we’ve seen. There’s no reason to think we won’t be able to get toilet paper, bottled water or food in the next few weeks. But news cameras and social media have captured people loading as if a hurricane were coming. ...
We’re all in this together. In one way or another, we’re all going to suffer. Even those who don’t get sick are going to go a little stir crazy. The loss of sports and spring festivals — and the monotony of spending day after day mostly stuck in the house — are going to give many of us short fuses.
Resolve now to try to be patient and to help others who need it most.
Good news, bad news
El Paso Times
If you, like most people, don’t like paying taxes, starving a government agency probably sounds great in theory. But in practice, you wouldn’t want to starve the agency whose job is to keep an eye on the spending.
In Texas, that agency is the Legislative Budget Board. Its job is to analyze the financial implications of what your elected and appointed state officials propose to do with your tax dollars and to make recommendations based on those analyses.
The board is not supposed to play favorites with any political party. It’s not supposed to make its analyses fit someone’s political agenda. It’s supposed to tell it like it is — to those who want to hear it and those who don’t. That’s important.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, has been trying to starve the board to near death since he became lieutenant governor in 2015. In that time, the LBB staff has dwindled from 146 to 108 employees and until this month it had gone without a director — or, as the Texas Tribune described it, “headless” — since October 2018.
Patrick fancies himself a fiscal hawk but, but in reality, he’ll spend your money liberally if it’s a program he favors, such as border security. ...
The good news is that, finally, Patrick ... settled on a new board director. He’s Jerry McGinty, longtime chief financial officer of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
On paper, McGinty looks like a solid hire. We’ve found no evidence to suggest otherwise. Patrick pointed out, rightly, that McGinty has considerable experience overseeing a big government agency’s budget and dealing with members of the Legislature.
Again, that’s the good news. But here’s the rub:
Patrick has an agenda. He wants control of an agency that needs independence.
He tipped his hand in response to a Texas Tribune story in October calling attention to his war on the budget board, when he said in a written response it was “absolutely right” that he was letting the agency fall apart.
He said he was working “to eliminate the influence of the liberal bureaucrats who were running the LBB when I got there.”
Who’s Patrick kidding with that deep-state hoax? The Republican Party has ruled the state capitol for a generation now. Those budget board bureaucrats, working under an iron Republican grip, do their best to provide objective analyses. To Patrick’s way of thinking, that’s liberal. ...