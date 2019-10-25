Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Stop penalizing students
The Lufkin Daily News
There are more opportunities now for Angelina County students to graduate from high school with college credits and technical certifications — and in some cases entire associate degrees — than ever before.
The Angelina County Cooperative Early College High School partnership, Advanced Placement courses and dual-credit/concurrent courses allow high school students to earn their diplomas while becoming licensed in a trade or get a good head start on course hours toward a college degree.
Pineywoods Community Academy’s PARAMUS Early College High School is a free public charter school open to all students in Angelina County. Hudson High School offers an ECHS for students who were in its Advancement Via Individual Determination program while in middle school. Meanwhile, Lufkin High School’s ECHS is designed for traditionally underserved populations. We think that’s great.
What we don’t agree with is the Texas Education Agency’s gender and race requirements that curtail the participation of girls and students who aren’t African American or Hispanic under state-designated ECHS programs.
More than 100 LHS freshmen started their high school and college careers simultaneously last fall in the school’s new program. The ECHS allows students to earn up to 60 college credits toward an associate degree or certification program at zero cost thanks to a partnership with Angelina College and an $864,000 grant from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation.
The ECHS students who applied were accepted based on one or more of the following criteria: being the first in the family to attend college; desiring to attend college but lacking the funds; being motivated to be challenged with college-level course work; and/or being willing to receive academic guidance from dedicated collegiate instructors. ...
We like that PCA’s ECHS is open to anyone. We also like the state’s efforts to bridge the gap between the lowest- and the highest-performing students and rich and poor students with the ECHS offered at LHS.
The TEA says its intent was not to exclude any population — that data determined that “specific subpopulations were underrepresented when compared to the district population.”
We get it. It’s a widely known fact that women have made up the majority of college-educated adults going back four decades now. Whether the workforce represents that or not is a subject for another editorial.
But for the love of God, it’s 2019. Let’s not penalize any student who could benefit from this program just because of their gender or the color of their skin.
No more cowboy cops
Houston Chronicle
Police Chief Art Acevedo’s announcement of a new narcotics squad to serve high-risk warrants is a needed step toward avoiding another tragedy like the Pecan Park shootout that left a couple wrongly suspected of dealing heroin dead and five officers injured or wounded, one of them now charged with murder.
More important than the new unit, however, is the chief’s previous order that all “no-knock” raids must receive prior approval from his office. Before the Jan. 28 drug bust at the Harding Street home, individual narcotics squads typically obtained search warrants from judges without taking time to inform their headquarters bosses.
An ongoing investigation by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has raised questions about the warrant used to burst into the home of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle, who were shot to death in the ensuing gunfight. The warrant was granted based on information narcotics officers said came from a confidential informant, but an internal police investigation concluded that was a lie. ...
Acevedo believes his new narcotics squad, which will include a lieutenant, three sergeants, and 17 officers, won’t repeat past mistakes. “I would rather have a heavily vetted and trained team to carry out these operations,” he said.
Members of the new unit will also wear body cameras, providing evidence that wasn’t available after the Harding Street fiasco. ...
The only thing good about a mistake is you can learn from it. Acevedo has learned enough from the fraudulently planned, poorly executed Harding Street drug bust to correct numerous mistakes.
The chief’s bigger challenge, though, is to make sure cops who act like maverick cowboys who don’t follow the rules have no place on his police force. They are a life-threatening liability Houston doesn’t need.