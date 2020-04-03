Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

What works, doesn’t
Beaumont Enterprise
In theory it makes sense to try to separate people in virus hot spots and those with fewer infections, but the key word there is “try.” As the oversight on travel from Louisiana into Texas this week shows, enforcing a strict ban is virtually impossible. Our two states are connected by too many highways ...
So the east-west traffic is continuing, even though Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring travelers from Louisiana to self-quarantine for 14 days upon entry. Travelers entering the state by road are supposed to fill out a form with their quarantine location and contact information, although it is unclear how they are supposed to submit those forms. Louisiana has become a hot spot for the coronavirus, with more than 9,000 cases and more than 300 deaths.
But the Texas Department of Public Safety acknowledged it has no plans to set up checkpoints for these drivers ... Almost no one from Louisiana is being discouraged from coming into Texas. The best we can hope for is that these Louisiana visitors will self-quarantine ...
Abbott may have felt motivated to issue his executive order because he didn’t want to ignore the surge in cases in Louisiana and because our two states share such a long border. But residents in both states understand that this order is more symbolic than practical.
The best takeaway from this is that “social distancing” is not just a trendy term. It’s the best way to limit the transmission of this virus among people who have to venture out of their homes, at least occasionally. Scientists say that if social distancing and self-isolation are practiced well enough, the number of new cases will start to decline within a few weeks.
Midland’s good example
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Thank you, community leaders, for your communication efforts during the past week.
These have been less-than-ideal circumstances for people in Midland County, but the situation has been made easier because of what the leaders of the city of Midland, Midland Memorial Hospital, Midland ISD and Midland County are saying and doing.
They aren’t required to give daily updates — in the case of Midland Memorial Hospital, two daily updates — but they have. Their messages and tone have been spot-on for a community that needs answers and is thirsting for information.
We look at other communities, including Odessa, and see that what Midland leaders are doing isn’t the norm. ...
Government is better when the lines of communications line are open, and leaders speak with a clear message. The most high-profile figures during this medical crisis — Midland Mayor Patrick Payton, MMH CEO Russell Meyers and MMH Chief Medical Officer Larry Wilson — have left no doubt about what they want and expect from people in our community. ...
We urge community leaders to continue what they are doing. ...
Rent relief is a key
Austin American-Statesman
Nearly 156,000 Texans filed for unemployment benefits at the end of last month, an eight-fold increase over the previous week.
They lost their livelihoods as the coronavirus pandemic brought our economy to a halt. And most of them had their largest expense of the month — rent or mortgage payments — due this week. The need to keep roofs over heads must be recognized as a public health priority in this extraordinary moment, as officials have told residents to stay home as much as possible to avoid spreading the coronavirus. ...
Addressing this facet of the pandemic will require long-term strategies and investment, recognizing the outbreak will likely be a drag on the economy for months to come. ...
More work is needed to help tenants as the recovery plays out: Many renters won’t have the money to pay months of back-rent when the 60-day eviction moratorium lifts. Others in the economic ladder need attention, too. Landlords often rely on tenants’ rent to make their own mortgage payments — and those borrowers aren’t necessarily getting a reprieve from the banks just because city officials have stalled evictions. ... While we are just starting to see the public health toll of the coronavirus, the economic pain of the pandemic is acute. Officials have taken good first steps to stave off evictions in this shelter-in-place period, but more work remains to help tenants and businesses get back on their feet once the worst of the virus passes.