Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Work to do on reopening
Houston Chronicle
Reaching the one-month mark of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan for reopening the state should be a time for careful evaluation, not irrational exuberance. ...
Disregarding the medical and scientific advice that has gotten us this far in the battle against the new coronavirus pandemic only threatens to throw us back into more shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.
So, let’s take a deep breath — preferably into a mask if you are out in public — and review where things stand.
Abbott’s order allowed retail stores, dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, and malls to reopen May 1 at 25% of their listed occupancy while also following recommended social-distancing guidelines.
He later allowed hair salons, pools and gyms to resume business under similar restraints on May 18. He added bars on May 22 while permitting restaurants to expand to their dining to 50% capacity.
Abbott has pointed to the fact Texas continues to have one of the lowest per capita rates of confirmed cases and of coronavirus-related deaths in the nation while touting his plan to contain deadly waves of infections in nursing homes, meat-packing plants, jails and prisons with “surge response teams,” made up of health workers, emergency response workers and the National Guard. ...
It should be noted that the state has so far met only one of the four benchmarks the governor’s medical adviser set for continued reopening.
The state says it has reached the benchmark for health care capacity to treat COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. It’s just over 80% of the goal for an average of 30,000 tests per day and is halfway to hiring 4,000 contact tracers to follow up with people who might have been exposed to the virus.
Texas is not yet close to meeting the requirement of 14 consecutive days of decline in newly diagnosed cases. After stringing together a seven-day stretch of falling cases from May 20 to May 27, the numbers started going up again through the end of the month.
Abbott has said that a rise in reported cases should be expected with increased testing, but it is his plan that set the 14-day standard and we are at least two weeks away from meeting it. ...
The governor should stick to his pledge to proceed carefully with decisions guided by “data and doctors.” That includes tapping the brakes when and where the numbers point to a resurgence of the virus.
It also means that Texans must keep up our guard on social-distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing. As boring as it sounds, those personal actions remain the best tools for sustaining the reopening and recovery efforts. ...
One step in long journey
Amarillo Globe-News
Protests, demonstrations and cries for justice are not only taking place across the nation, but also here in our own community. Earlier this week, dozens of protesters assembled at city hall and lifted their collective voice in the name of George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was killed while handcuffed May 25 in the custody of Minneapolis police. His death, the latest in a senseless series, has sparked outrage and protests across the country. While most have been peaceful demonstrations, some have turned violent. Regardless, it is the most powerful, widespread series of protests in more than a half-century.
Locally, the cries for reform and justice were mostly peaceful with a message focused on seeking harmony through understanding and communication.
“If this country is going to advance, everybody has to be included in the journey,” Cayla Garcia, an Amarillo resident, said in our story. “What happened to George Floyd is an example of how there are some who don’t value human life, but we’re all supposed to be pulling in the same direction.”
Garcia reminded people that now is not the time to become desensitized to racism. Rather, it is time to stand up and demand action. Too many remember similar deaths accompanied by promises of change and action that didn’t take place. Now, though, more voices are speaking. More action is sought. More change is expected.
In other words, too many people are tired of waiting. Peaceful protests are meant to draw attention to injustice. That was one of the points of Sunday’s 90-minute gathering: What happened to George Floyd may have taken place in Minnesota, but it took place in America — a country we share, and that matters here. ...