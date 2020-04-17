Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Not making sense
El Paso Times
Now, during the coronavirus pandemic, is a good time to remind you that Texas is one of 14 states saying no to billions in federal dollars because it won’t expand Medicaid coverage.
Now is also a good time to point out a few other things while this pandemic makes more and more Texans eligible for benefits if Medicaid were expanded:
Texas is the state with the largest uninsured population — about 5 million of our people. We’re the second-largest state, which begs the question why we have more uninsured than California, the largest. (Answer: We’re notoriously stingy with state funding for health care.)
More than 1.5 million Texans would become eligible if Texas were to expand Medicaid. That number may expand in a hurry with so many people out of work right now.
By 2024, we Texans will have paid $36.2 billion in federal taxes that go to other states, assuming our elected officials continue refusing Medicaid expansion. Ask yourself how you feel about supporting the health care expenses of Massachusetts but not Texas. ...
It’s estimated that Texas is saying no to $100 billion — billion with a “b” — in a decade’s span.
How do we change this? Gov. Greg Abbott has the authority to do it unilaterally, as did his predecessor, Rick Perry. The expansion program started in 2014 and Abbott has been governor since 2015. It also could be done by the Legislature. Attempts thus far have failed.
Perry refused expanded Medicaid, saying the entire Medicaid program was unsustainable. You could say that about any number of government programs and services, including the defense budget. We could try doing without them and see how sustainable that turns out. Abbott said the federal government was being “coercive” trying to force Medicaid expansion upon Texas.
But if you want to know their real reason, look no further than whose plan it was — President Barack Obama’s. That name alone was enough for them to oppose it with every fiber of their beings, despite the guaranteed losses of life these two pro-life politicians had to have seen coming.
We are trying to be optimistic that this can change. It’s why we broached the subject in the first place — because we think coronavirus is the tipping point. We worry what it’ll do to the uninsured poor people who don’t qualify for Medicaid if Texas doesn’t take the expansion. They are at huge risk because they avoid doctor visits they can’t afford and because they’re willing to risk exposure to keep their low-paying jobs. ...
We’d like to think that Abbott would swallow his pride to save lives and that he’d act quickly, since coronavirus already is here killing Texans. ...
The other virus
Amarillo Globe-News
Desperate times often call for desperate measures, but they also give rise to those working to quickly profit from the desperation of others. The coronavirus pandemic has been no exception, with numerous scams taking advantage of susceptible, unsuspecting people caught in the grip of fear.
It demonstrates once again the truth of the adage, “If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.” Schemers, scammers and flim-flammers are using COVID-19 as a way to enrich themselves at the expense of others looking for hope in all the wrong places. ...
For the past couple of months, the coronavirus has fundamentally altered life in America with tens of millions of Americans under stay-at-home orders, more than 675,000 cases of the virus and more than 34,000 deaths. While COVID-19 has brought out the best in people, it also has brought out those looking to make a quick buck by capitalizing on fear.
For example, authorities in Kentucky are looking into so-called “pop-up” testing sites promising same-day results for $250. ... A Texas-based website offered a vaccine for the coronavirus until it was shut down through a restraining order. At this time, there is no vaccine for the virus, although bright minds around the world are at work tackling this challenge. In Virginia, people are being telephoned by faux hospital representatives, told they may have been exposed to the virus and urged to travel to a false test site.
It’s just one more reason people must be on their guard and more vigilant than ever. They should trust only reputable sources of news and information and double-check unsolicited phone and online contacts. Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should follow local protocols and procedures and seek out legitimate testing sites. ...