Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Abbott has failed to lead
Austin American-Statesman
El Paso. Santa Fe. Sutherland Springs.
Three mass shootings in as many years in Texas, proving any one of us could be mowed down by a hateful gunman while we’re going to the store, sitting in class or worshiping with our neighbors. People are dying. Others are suffering from life-altering injuries, and many more carry the trauma of narrowly surviving such an attack. Still, Gov. Greg Abbott has refused to call legislators to a special session to address gun violence.
This is our state’s moment of need, and Abbott has failed to lead.
Sure, Texas could convene more roundtables, as the governor has done. Or lawmakers could take action and pass a red flag law to remove guns from people posing a threat to themselves or others, a concept that nearly three-quarters of Texans support. A recent study found California’s red flag law empowered authorities to take away the firearms that at least 20 people had threatened to use in mass shootings, surely saving lives.
Texas could gather more experts to opine on society’s ills. Or lawmakers could work to keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals or domestic abusers by closing the so-called gun show loophole, which has enabled one in five people who recently purchased a gun to do so without a background check. Again, polls show 9 out of 10 Americans, including nearly 70% of the NRA’s membership, support requiring background checks on every gun sale.
Of course more work needs to be done on other fronts. We’re hopeful the Domestic Terrorism Task Force that Abbott created after the El Paso attack can lead to stronger efforts by law enforcement agencies to thwart the plots of violent extremists. It’s a vital effort. But it’s not enough — not when there are proven approaches with broad public support to keep firearms away from those who would do us harm. ...
Studying the problem has become a stall tactic, but such inaction is unconscionable when Texans’ lives are on the line. It’s time for Abbott and lawmakers to get to work on tangible solutions.
Cybersecurity training needed
Beaumont Enterprise
If you think it couldn’t happen here, it just did. That would be this week’s “ransomware” attack on 22 government entities in Texas. The hackers demanded ransom payments to free up the computer systems or public data they had locked up. Some of the taxing entities have been able to work around the cyber strike, though some are still trying to figure out what they can do.
Apparently none have given in and paid the ransom, but in other places public officials have swallowed hard and made the payments. That’s a tough choice, but these attacks have no easy options. The city of Baltimore refused to pay $76,000 (in bitcoin, difficult to trace) in a similar attack but has racked up $18 million in losses and restoration costs.
No governmental unit in Texas should face that dilemma, but there is a way to fight back. A new state law requires cybersecurity training for most state and municipal employees to fight these kinds of attacks. But that’s not mandatory until June 2020, and that’s just too long for vulnerable taxpayers. Cities, counties and school districts should get this training for key personnel as soon as possible, certainly before the end of the year. That training will cost money, but it could save much more in the long run.
The grim reality is that ransomware attacks aren’t going away. The FBI recorded 1,500 last year but suspects that many more were not reported. Unfortunately, the attackers are rarely caught, though federal prosecutors last year indicted two Iranian men for attacks on more than 200 victims, including the cities of Atlanta and Newark, New Jersey. Those attacks produced $6 million in ransom and cost the affected governments and companies more than $30 million.
These crimes can originate from organized crime gangs in Russia to rogue states like Iran and North Korea, which have boiler rooms filled with specialized hackers. The attacks can even come from tech-savvy individuals in this country.
Ransomware can be lucrative, and many governmental computer systems are outdated or riddled with security gaps. Hospitals have been targeted in the past; more recent attacks have focused on local governments.
The only way to fight this menace is with training and better software. Without that, local governments could lose public records, see their email systems disabled or be unable to pay employees and vendors via direct deposit. Hoping for good luck is not a strategy; prevention is.