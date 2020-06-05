Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

NASA back in business
Houston Chronicle
The nation that first sent humans to the Moon has launched two more into the sky, a final and high-stakes test of a new approach by NASA to manned space flight that, if successful, could change nearly everything about the way America engages with space.
The launch had been scrubbed last week by NASA’s exemplary caution, and Saturday’s storms threatened to scrub it once more, but improving conditions cleared the way for the once-familiar fiery spectacle at the Kennedy Space Center. On hand as the countdown approached zero and the massive rockets blazed into thundering, thrilling life were celebrities, space junkies and politicians — including President Trump, freshly arrived from the White House.
The pre-launch anticipation had been unusually intense, especially because the destination for the two astronauts — Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken — is the relatively close-by International Space Station, where crews supported by the United States, Russia, Canada, Japan and 11 European nations have been making flights to and from for years.
This time, however, the rocket ferrying the astronauts into low orbit is an American rocket, launched from American soil. That hasn’t happened since 2011, when the Space Shuttle program was discontinued and NASA began hailing rides for its astronauts aboard Russian rockets.
Now, America is back in the rocket business, and this time with a partner. The rocket that blasted off Saturday was designed, built and owned by a private company, Elon Musk’s pioneering SpaceX.
If the mission is successful, it will validate a vision of a public-private partnership born years ago and stands to radically transform the U.S. space program, right down to the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Saturday’s launch is the final test for the concept, which involves NASA as a client, rather than the all-powerful mastermind of space exploration. The expectation is for SpaceX and, eventually, other firms to be hauling people and cargo to and from space regularly. ...
It’s ... just the beginning. SpaceX and others are dreaming of delivering payloads ranging from human tourists to commercial cargo in and out of the lower orbit above Earth. And NASA is eyeing a return to the Moon, with a giant landing station orbiting that silvery satellite and providing a means for missions to Mars and beyond to be undertaken in stages. ...
Failure is all we see
San Antonio Express-News
The mystery of how San Antonio event planner Gregorio Palomino, with no experience in food distribution, scored a $39 million contract from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to feed needy families during a pandemic is one that must be solved.
But the greater priority is feeding those families. The delaying of that by Palomino’s struggles to deliver food justifies taking the contract away from him and awarding it to a company that can get the job done.
In individual letters sent by U.S. Reps. Lloyd Doggett and Joaquin Castro to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, both San Antonio representatives asked Perdue to investigate how Palomino’s company, CRE8AD8, was awarded the contract.
“Why did USDA decide to contract with entities without a proven history or track record of fulfilling the basic tasks of the program over applicants with years of experience in the industry?” Castro wrote.
Doggett demanded the contract be canceled, writing, “This contract was issued without a credible background check with a company not licensed to perform and with no work history indicating a capacity to perform at a time of urgent public need for competent delivery.”
Palomino can’t be trusted to provide a truthful representation of himself or his company, nor can he be trusted to provide the vital service for which he’s been contracted. Express-News reporter Tom Orsborn detailed the scope and brazenness of Palomino’s lies, a word we use sparingly but is inescapable in this instance. Lies that were easily debunked.
On CRE8AD8’s website, Palomino claimed iconic local companies USAA, Valero Energy and Fiesta San Antonio as among his clients. When officials from these companies denied ever working with Palomino or his company, he removed the claims from the website.
His LinkedIn profile cited service on the board of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, but the chamber says that isn’t true. ...
But all of Palomino’s misrepresentations would be irrelevant — but still disturbing because honesty matters, right? — if he were providing crucial food to the people in such desperate need. ...
As Eric Cooper, who heads the San Antonio Food Bank, has said, failure on this is not an option. But failure is all we see at this point. ...