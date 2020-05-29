Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Consider appraisal freeze
Beaumont Enterprise
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has put forth an interesting proposal for his county — and the other 253 counties in Texas. Henry wants Gov. Greg Abbott to freeze 2020 property appraisals at 2019 levels because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Henry is a Republican, though that shouldn’t matter.
The logic behind this is as clear as the Plexiglas shields that have popped up in front of cashiers in many stores. Most Texans have taken a financial hit because of this crisis. Some have been devastated, even considering bankruptcy. The last thing they need is a bigger property tax bill. Many counties are not even accepting appraisal protests in person because of the virus. They are requiring residents to file their claims over the phone or via email. The precautions are understandable, but some Texans will be put off by that added barrier. Republican state Rep. Mayes Middleton has even requested a legal opinion about whether cancellation of in-person valuation protests violates Texans’ constitutional rights.
An appraisal freeze would be unprecedented, but so is the coronavirus’ impact on Texas and the nation. Abbott has been doing many things outside of his normal duties to help Texans get through this crisis.
A move like this would have some drawbacks. An appraisal freeze would reduce property tax revenues for cities and counties that will also see a drop in sales tax revenues from all the businesses closed by the pandemic. Many are going to have to reduce payroll and services in the coming months. But most local governments have reserve funds they can use for times like this, and some of their residents have greater financial problems.
Even if a full freeze isn’t feasible, Abbott could consider a partial one, such as on homes below $200,000 in value. That would cover many middle-class taxpayers and virtually all on the lower levels.
When the Legislature convenes in January, it can deal with state finances for the next two-year budget cycle. For now, Texans need all the financial help they can get, and this option would help. It deserves serious study.
How the census counts
The (McAllen) Monitor
The importance of full participation in the census has never been more evident. Officials and advocates for accurate counts have often noted that the numbers affect the amount of taxpayers’ money that is used in their own communities.
Proof of that fact became clear this month when Congress released relief funds to deal with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant restrictions on business and individual activity. Like many government allocations, the relief funds were doled out at different rates based on different populations.
U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela’s office announced that Cameron County missed out on the chance to receive millions more in funding because the Census Bureau estimates it has 423,163 residents. If the number had been 500,000, the county would have been eligible for up to $33.4 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds. Instead the maximum amount the county can seek is $10.2 million.
It’s worth noting that current population estimates are extrapolated from the 2010 official census. Most observers agree that the county suffered a vast undercount in that evaluation; whether that undercount computes to an 80,000 person shortage can be debated, but it offers clear evidence that with the population so close to a funding demarcation, any undercount could cost the county untold millions in state and federal aid over the next decade. ...
Population is the basis of many similar allocations; that’s the reasoning behind the recent decision of the Rio Grande Valley’s three metropolitan planning organizations, which oversee the region’s transportation infrastructure, to combine into a single entity that could use its higher combined population to access funding at higher rates.
That additional funding means better roads and bridges; better drainage and other storm mitigation projects; and more services for the Valley’s people.
But it all begins with accurate census counts. The deadline to complete the short census form has been extended to Oct. 31 because of the pandemic, so there is still time to send it in.
It’s a short, simple process that can be done at website census.gov.
We encourage anyone who has yet to make themselves counted to do so. In a very real sense, participation can bring more of our tax money back to help our own communities.