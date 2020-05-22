Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Schools must prepare
The (McAllen) The Monitor
Gov. Greg Abbott probably made the right call when he ordered Texas’ public schools to remain closed for the rest of the spring semester.
Students’ long absence from class, however, mean special challenges face educators and students when they return to class in the fall.
Officials must address the likelihood students will return with a wide range of abilities. It will be a challenge to help those who fell behind their age level through no fault of their own, without penalizing those who kept up or even excelled in a home-based atmosphere.
Certainly, some sharp students thrived under the circumstances. They were able to grasp the concepts simply by reading textbooks and supporting material, and were able to advance even faster without the pace of the classroom instruction holding them back.
Other students, however, need more attention, and do better when they can ask questions and get more in-depth explanation from their teachers. Some parents are able to fill that role, but others can’t, either because work obligations keep them out of the home or because they have their own limitations. ...
Schools, and families, did an admirable job in dealing with a situation they had never faced before. The schools utilized social networking platforms to create remote-learning classrooms and keep most students on track. Those platforms, however, require internet access, and in this high-poverty region not all families have it.
Another shortcoming is the fact only one person can use the computer at a time. Families with several children found that some of them had to miss classes so siblings could participate in theirs.
We hope that nothing like this plagues our communities again, but it’s good to learn from this pandemic just in case; some health experts warn that the coronavirus could return during the normal fall flu season. ...
Paxton makes us less safe
Austin American-Statesman
Amid the worst public health emergency in more than a century, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is threatening to go after local officials who wish to keep us safer.
You read that correctly.
Given Texas’ long reputation for its elected state officials who use their office to try to override the decisions of local governments, typically if they’re led by Democrats, Paxton’s actions smack of political maneuvering in a pivotal election year. More troubling, they hinder the efforts of well-meaning local officials to keep us all safe.
The Republican attorney general’s office sent a letter to Austin and Travis County officials directing that they modify their stay-at-home orders to match looser statewide restrictions issued by Gov. Greg Abbott. Paxton threatened legal action if they don’t comply.
The next day, Paxton asked the Texas Supreme Court to order election officials in Travis and four other Democratic-leaning counties to heed his legal interpretation that fear of contracting the coronavirus — reasonable considering it has claimed more than 85,000 American lives so far — is not a valid reason for voters to ask for mail-in ballots. ...
The letter from Paxton’s office said the Austin/Travis County rules were unconstitutional and unlawful. We must point out that the local rules state there are no civil or criminal penalties for not wearing a mask. They merely seek to have everyone do what is safe and sensible and in line with health experts’ recommendations to slow the spread of the coronavirus. We must also note the double standard at play: When a Dallas woman reopened her hair salon, violating the governor’s emergency order and defying a court order, Republican officials rushed to her rescue, absolving her of responsibility for breaking the law. ...
Local officials shouldn’t be browbeaten for merely trying to ensure that their communities have a reasonable chance of staying healthy and avoiding a fast-spreading and deadly contagion, putting others at risk. ...