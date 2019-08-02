Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Fix foster kid database
The Dallas Morning News
All eyes turn to the foster care system in the aftermath of a tragedy. Calls for reform are widespread once people hear about problems with the system, but the insistence on change often dims once the spotlight shifts.
Between 2015 and 2017, popular desire to reform Texas’ foster care system reached new heights. A landmark ruling by U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack illuminated many problems with the system and mandated changes, and the state Legislature followed suit with legislation addressing problems with the state’s system for protecting children.
While significant progress has been made, we need to maintain our insistence that the system be improved, as rollbacks to reform have already begun.
In her 2016 ruling, Jack required that the state update its computer-based case management system. This month, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals inexplicably rejected this requirement.
This rejection is significant. ...
Caseworkers are already overworked. A lot of issues contribute to this — low funding and hiring, high turnover and heavy caseloads — and working within a poorly equipped system only exacerbates this. Jack ruled that an improved system was an essential step in lessening the burden on caseworkers and providing better outcomes for kids. ...
It’s imperative that the state prioritize the well-being of its children over the potential complexity of a difficult task. The problem will not go away if we kick the can down the road, and the software will only get more antiquated the longer we wait. ...
Election priorities
Amarillo Globe-News
A number of Texas counties are looking to vote centers as a way to make a sometimes cumbersome process easier for everyone as election officials across the state ramp up for what is expected to be massive turnout for the 2020 presidential contest a little more than a year from now.
A story from The Texas Tribune explored the pros and cons of voting centers, pointing out that Lubbock County was an early adopter of the practice, rolling them out in 2006. In the ensuing years, more than 50 Texas counties also use voting centers, which are replacing the precinct-based approach with which voters are likely more familiar.
The challenge with the precinct system, at least in the most recent elections, is voters going to the wrong location and leaving without casting a placeholder ballot that would record a failed effort to vote. The result was thousands of votes being thrown out. With voting centers, people can cast their ballot at any location regardless where they live in a county.
The prospect of removing precinct boundaries should provide more people the opportunity to participate in the process. Voters no longer would have to worry about whether they were in the “right” place. It seems a step in the right direction, but election officials will need to be cautious in how they embrace voting centers because the next step often is to close or consolidate polling places in the name of fiscal responsibility.
In Texas, which has a less-than-stellar voting rights history, some fear the first polling places targeted could be in areas with predominantly Hispanic, black and lower-income residents, suppressing voter participation among segments of the population that historically vote in elections at lower rates than whites and more affluent Texans, according to the Tribune story.
Such fears have their basis in fact. According to a report from the Secretary of State, more than 150 voting site closures or consolidations can be directly linked to implementing vote centers. ...
According to the Tribune, more than 50 counties had been approved to launch vote centers at the time of the 2018 general election. Texas is among more than a dozen states that allows the practice.
The priority across the state should be to make participation accessible to all voters, which should mean taking a long look at why specific polling places might be closed or consolidated. While turnout and cost will be part of the consideration, they should not drive decisions, nor should proximity be an overriding factor as numerous voters across Texas have mobility challenges. ...