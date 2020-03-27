Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Officials can’t hesitate
Beaumont Enterprise
Southeast Texans have been spared for now from the more comprehensive “stay at home” orders in place in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso and Austin. That pause seems justified, but local officials should not hesitate to take that step if medical conditions warrant it. The overriding goal here, and everywhere, must be to stop the spread of new coronavirus infections and the possible overwhelming of our medical facilities.
The local decision was reached by the county judges in the six counties that have banded together so far to fight this threat. But residents of Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Newton, Jasper and Tyler counties will now be limited to sending one adult per household into stores and retail businesses that are still open.
Enforcing an order like that will not be easy, but here’s how area residents can help: Cooperate with the spirit of this order and not try to get around it by splitting up couples or family groups and trying to enter a store a few minutes apart. Let’s help each other. One person can do the shopping for a family. That will limit the traffic within stores — and possible coronavirus exposure to clerks and cashiers who are trying to keep the shelves full. And while we’re on this subject, there’s no need for hoarding either. You don’t have to build up a month’s supply of toilet paper or hand sanitizer. Stores should not hesitate to place limits of one or two items per customer for things that are in demand now. ...
The county judges should not hesitate to issue stricter requirements if they feel those changes are needed. No one likes disruption, but the quickest way to end it is to stop the pandemic. That’s weeks away at best, so let’s be patient. One day at a time, for as long as necessary.
Blaming China doesn’t help
Austin American-Statesman
It’s not helpful. It’s dangerous.
Sen. John Cornyn asserted last week that “China is to blame” for the coronavirus outbreak because of its “culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and things like that.” Just like that, Texas’ senior senator blamed a nation of 1.4 billion people for a pathogen that likely originated in one meat market.
As if the United States and other countries haven’t had their own episodes of salmonella, E. coli or other outbreaks from mishandled food. As if Texans don’t eat snakes, frogs, alligators and other meats that might strike others as unsavory. ...
For good measure, Cornyn blamed China for SARS, MERS and the swine flu, even though the first cases of H1N1 swine flu were found in North America in 2009, and the first cases of MERS originated in Jordan in 2012. ...
in the weeks ahead, with our community life grinding to a halt and hospitals bracing for the worst, Americans need leaders to focus on our medical and economic recovery. We must band together in common purpose, not splinter apart in search of a scapegoat.
Counties must step up
The Dallas Morning News
There was an inescapable absurdity in the fact that, until late last week, the city of Dallas had shut down its bars and restaurants while a few minutes up the toll road it was business as usual in Frisco, as if coronavirus stops at any border.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order closing bars, gyms, food courts and restaurants (except for take-out) helps mitigate some of that absurdity — at least on this specific problem. But it raises an important point that needs emphasizing: Leaders of Texas counties cannot stand by while cities enact hodgepodge restrictions or fail to act at all. ...
County judges throughout the region should use their authority now to lead. In this case, that means ensuring the cities under their jurisdiction follow the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House when it comes to the coronavirus. And otherwise basing coronavirus decisions on science.
They should also listen to the guidance of their local health authorities. Dallas County has had strong public health leadership to this point in the crisis. But without a regional response, the advice of that leadership is diminished.
We are in this as a region, as a state and as a country. And we rely, now more than ever, on leaders in every North Texas county to act with urgency and to implement the guidance of health authorities. ...