Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

It’s a personal choice
San Antonio Express-News
What moves one person to give, or not give, to another person is personal and should be beyond the reproach of others and the law.
Drivers idling at red lights can avert their gaze from the wanting eyes of roadside panhandlers until the light turns green and they drive away. Or they can roll down the window to give them some change. The city of San Antonio would prefer if you chose to not roll down your window and, instead, help in a way less risky to the panhandler in traffic and more focused on addressing larger issues of homelessness, addiction and financial crisis.
“Change the Way We Give” encourages residents to donate to local organizations that serve the homeless instead of directly contributing to one individual. ...
As explained by Express-News reporter Sara Cline, a secure smartphone program called MobileCause makes the transaction fast and easy. When texting “SAGIVES” to 41444 on a smartphone, a link appears showing people what can be done with their donations. For instance, a $5 gift can provide transportation to a shelter or job; $25 could cover a prescription copay; and $125 would help with rent or utilities.
The donations are distributed to a dozen agencies ... To date, Change the Way We Give has raised only $4,100. But if someone is moved by the plight of another asking for help and wants to give to that person in that moment, that is their choice to make. This app doesn’t take away that choice, but it is a potentially more constructive alternative.
Better way needed
Austin American-Statesman
Dysfunctional. Inequitable. Absurd.
Texas relies heavily on property taxes to fund schools, police and fire departments, local health districts and other essential services. But when it’s time to calculate the property values that will be used in those tax bills, Texas law puts appraisal districts in an impossible bind. Appraisers must determine the market value of each tract — the price it would likely fetch if the owner put it up for sale — without having access to actual property sales data in that community.
Texas is one of about a dozen states that do not require public disclosure of property sales prices, leaving appraisers to scramble for other sources of data to do their jobs. This long-running problem gained new urgency in recent months as the Austin Board of Realtors denied access to a trove of home sales data sought by the Travis Central Appraisal District. In previous years, the appraisal district cobbled together information for about 98% of the home sales; now the office has data on only 15% of the sales.
The fallout has been unsettling: Chief appraiser Marya Crigler announced her office won’t be able to update residential property values this year, which could cut off millions of dollars in additional tax revenue that area school districts were expecting. ...
This may look like a spat between the Travis Central Appraisal District and the Austin Board of Realtors. But the culprit here is the Legislature, which for years has ignored the need to protect taxpayers by making property sales data public. The cost of this lack of transparency has been well documented. Several studies have found the owners of low- to moderately-priced homes end up shouldering a disproportionate share of the tax burden when prices aren’t publicly disclosed. ...
This approach is also inefficient. Appraisal districts are inundated each year with tens of thousands of appeals, because property owners aren’t confident their land is valued properly. Sometimes those challenges produce the very information appraisers needed on the front end.
Requiring public disclosure of property sales prices was recommended in 2005 by the Legislative Budget Board, in 2007 by then-Gov. Rick Perry’s Task Force on Appraisal Reform, Yet in numerous legislative sessions, under pressure from powerful real estate interests, bills to do this very thing have died somewhere in committee. ...
No one relishes paying taxes. Recognizing the need to pay for our communities’ needs, however, we should all want a system geared toward accuracy and equity. Lawmakers should require disclosure of property sales information so appraisers can do their jobs, and taxpayers can be confident everyone is paying their fair share.