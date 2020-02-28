Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Get out and vote
Odessa American
Lots of griping goes on about the state of government from the very top to the very local.
Certainly we are seeing it play out nationwide and in our own neck of the woods ...
Our often poor voter turnout means that lots of the complaining going on is by those who didn’t bother to get out and exercise the right to vote.
That’s a shame.
Early voting is underway for the March 3 primary and it’s an important time.
Two Ector County commissioner races will be decided in the primary as there are no democratic challengers for the November general election to who wins the GOP primary.
The local offices matter.
They matter in huge ways. Local taxes and what those local taxes are actually spent on are decisions that are made at the local level. ...
They will decide which roads to work on and when to do it. ... They will decide where your tax dollars are spent.
Sure, the national scene is all over the news and who sits is in the White House is important to all our lives.
But these local races make the decisions that affect us every single day.
Odessans should also want to have a say in in who represents this district in Congress.
It’s important. ...
Transparency needed
Austin American-Statesman
Quentin Perkins was on his knees, hands raised in the air, when an Austin police officer fired a stun gun at him Feb. 16, 2018.
The City Council’s decision to equip police officers with body cameras was made for moments like this — moments when key facts would come into dispute and the public would wonder if an officer used excessive force.
Yet in this case, a full two years passed before the public got to see the video of this disturbing incident, undermining the promise of transparency that body cameras were supposed to provide. During that delay, a jury exonerated two officers accused of using excessive force against Perkins and lying about it. The police chief fired them anyway, and the city settled a civil suit by Perkins for $75,000 — all while Austin residents sat on the sidelines, unable to see the video and assess the case for themselves.
This isn’t working. Body cameras are supposed to promote public confidence in police accountability, but that can’t happen if the footage is withheld while court cases and administrative reviews play out. Austin must develop a strong policy ensuring the timely release of videos showing critical incidents, including those in which an officer’s use of force is questioned.
We are encouraged that City Council members called for such a policy this month, at the prodding of criminal justice reform advocates, but this effort is long overdue. As far back as 2016, when the council first voted on body cameras, advocates called for clarity on when footage of high-profile incidents would become public. It’s 2020 and we’re still waiting. ...
We urge the Austin Police Department to build on elements of the Los Angeles Police Department policy that last year became California law.
The LAPD policy requires video footage of critical incidents, such as those involving serious injury or death, to be released to the public within 45 days. Notably, it provides for a delay if releasing the video would interfere with the investigation or put someone at risk. But those reasons must be specific — for instance, police are still trying to reach a witness shown in the video — and the justification for the delay must be revisited every 14 days, with an expectation that police are working to overcome that hurdle. ...
A legacy tainted
Amarillo Globe-News
The news was expected but still stunning when the Boy Scouts of America, a once-beloved institution built upon the bedrock of uncompromising principles, filed for bankruptcy protection in the face of numerous lawsuits alleging sexual abuse.
The move was as strategic as it was necessary with the organization said it would use the Chapter 11 process to create a Victims Compensation Trust designed to equitably address the growing number of claims against it. ...
For the national organization, the future is, at best, murky. The decision to seek bankruptcy protection follows what critics say was a protracted organizational reluctance to address an issue that plagued scouting for decades. ...
As a result, its future is at best uncertain and forever entwined in a shameful legacy that could cost it everything.