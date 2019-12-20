Other Voices: What Texas editors are saying

Is Texas truly purple?
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
The lineups for next year’s Republican and Democratic primaries are essentially set, and we’re finally going to get an answer to the question that could define Texas politics for years: Are Democrats truly competitive, or was 2018 merely a Beto buzz?
The response will go a long way toward determining what’s happening in Tarrant County, where Beto O’Rourke narrowly beat Sen. Ted Cruz. Democrats are confident they can turn several legislative districts blue.
And increasingly, what’s happening here is becoming a bellwether for the rest of the state. Tarrant is the last big urban county in Texas where Republicans still dominate, so if Democrats are going to break through in a statewide race they must do better here.
Right up to the final moment candidates could file to run in the March primaries, some Democrats probably held out hope that O’Rourke would change his mind and challenge Sen. John Cornyn.
But that was never likely. There were no other major surprises in the final days of candidate filing. And there are only a handful of truly competitive primaries in either party, headlined by the Democrats’ multicandidate jump-ball for who will take on Cornyn. Otherwise, the real action will be in the November general election.
The absence of O’Rourke or a candidate with his pull at the top of the ticket isn’t the only major difference from 2018 that will determine how Tarrant and Texas go next year. In a presidential year, that race greatly influences what happens all the way down the ballot.
That could mean a continued surge of anti-Trump voters to the polls. But Republicans maintain a structural advantage, and the heat surrounding the Trump presidency and impeachment will motivate plenty of Republicans to go to the polls to defend him, too. And the overall effect will be much different if his opponent is, say, Elizabeth Warren rather than Joe Biden.
Another factor that could make 2020 very different from 2018 is simply that Cornyn is not Cruz. The senior senator, seeking his fourth-term, doesn’t generate the antipathy that Cruz did, especially coming off his 2016 presidential run. ...
Races further down the ballot are much more likely to be competitive. Several Republican-held congressional seats are open, giving Republican newcomers a chance but also giving Democrats a shot in districts where they haven’t competed in years. ...
Overall, both parties are behaving as if Texas will be in play. Like the rest of us, they don’t quite know yet how competitive the situation is — more than in most recent elections, but up to 2018 standards? That will be the big story for Texas and Tarrant County politics for the next 11 months.
Party responsibly
Amarillo Globe-News
With fewer than usual days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, it’s likely social calendars in the time leading up to the holiday are filled with outings and get-togethers, where, many times, alcohol will be available.
Choosing to partake is one’s own personal choice. Our plea today is to urge everyone to be responsible if they choose to drink. It may be a personal decision that one makes, but, holidays past serve as stark reminders of the terrible consequences that can come about as a result of drinking and driving. ...
Statistics from the Texas Department of Transportation indicated that in 2017, more than 1,000 people were killed as a result of more than 900 fatal DUI crashes. Additionally, more than 2,000 suffered serious injuries, with thousands more injured less severely. The state’s highways and streets are busier than ever, and they can be more dangerous than ever, even under the best of conditions. ...
As we have said before, we encourage people to choose a driver at the beginning of the evening’s festivities, and we encourage party hosts (individuals and organizations) to take a few moments to check with their guests regarding who is fulfilling this important duty, especially now that liability issues are involved so far as people being “overserved.” Designated drivers are appreciated just based on the unknown number of lives they have saved through the years.
Another option that has become more prevalent is the use of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft. Scheduling a ride ahead of time is now as easy as downloading a mobile phone application and filling in information. ...
Law enforcement and others are right in saying 100 percent of alcohol-related accidents are preventable. Think ahead. Plan ahead. Enjoy the holidays — for many years to come.