Pickering: Public money to private schools is bad idea

I wholeheartedly agree with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent comments that focus in public education should be “education, not indoctrination,” and that schools should get “back to teaching our students the fundamentals.”
I’m pretty sure that a large majority of public schools in Texas (if not all) are attempting daily to do just that and will continue to do so. One suggestion that would give teachers more time to teach those fundamentals would be to finally dump the data-driven STAAR test so that teachers can stop devoting most of their time to teaching the STAAR.
Abbott’s statement concerning support for vouchers (public dollars) going to parents who wish to send their children to private schools is not only an insult to our public schools/teachers, it is misleading to the taxpayers of Texas. I’m betting Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has always maintained nothing but disdain for our public schools, has been a major influence in Abbott’s support for this absurd idea.
First and foremost, there is a reason why there are “public” and “private” schools. While private schools must adhere to certain rules/laws, they decide how they will educate students, and they are unencumbered with most of the ridiculous rules/policies/laws that govern our public schools.
More importantly, private schools have the ability to refuse admittance if they so choose; public schools do not. I cannot imagine that “private schools” would be willing to give up their independence in order to accept public money.
That vouchers would actually help students who need it the most is even more misleading. Vouchers would most likely not cover half of private tuition. Cost of “private” probably varies, but one of my daughters paid $15,000 yearly for my grandson to attend a private academy.
Lastly, if I understand correctly, private schools do not provide transportation.
Also, what is the plan for keeping tabs on how and when this money is transferred during the school year? Sounds complicated to me.
I believe that having lived the experience of teaching at an at-risk elementary school in the Klein Independent School District (in the Houston area) for 32 years has given me insight into the myriad problems of students in our public education system. And they are truly frightening.
I strongly believe we (educators) have some of the answers to solving the serious problems in our schools. I implore Abbott and Patrick to visit a few public schools, especially elementary, and actually talk/listen to your teachers.
You might want to include Mike Morath, the “data-driven” head of the Texas Education Agency. Data doesn’t always tell the whole story! I am sick of hearing that our “schools are failing.”
The truth is that far too many of our students are failing for too many reasons to mention here, but the main reason out of every teacher’s mouth would probably be the same — lack of parenting! Second would be the loss of the ability to administer any form of discipline in our schools.
If it is not obvious to the politicians, the public and the media that a growing majority of our youth are having serious issues, you are not paying enough attention. If you think that these serious problems start in middle school, you are mistaken.
If we don’t find ways to address these ever-increasing and serious problems at the elementary level, it will only worsen. Pray for our children.