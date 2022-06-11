Pickering: Put blame for schools shootings where it belongs

I am heartbroken each and every time there is a school shooting. I mourn the loss of innocent and precious lives in Uvalde. I am sickened by the denial in this country as to why school shootings continue to happen.
Instead of coming together to figure out why this tragedy continues to reoccur and what can be done to stop it, we seem always to be focused on planning a way to foil the next shooter at the next school and, of course, how the schools can better protect students. Security is essential in these violent times but in no way does it address the reasons our youth are buying guns and using them to kill! Invariably, with the passage of time, the anger of relatives and society subsides; the pain and heartbreak remain. The politicians and the media discuss, debate and analyze the shooting, the shooter, the school, and the response team. Inevitably, this is followed by silence until the next school shooting … and there will be a next school shooting.
I left a 32-year career as an elementary teacher at an at-risk school in public education feeling discouraged, disillusioned, frustrated and angry. There were myriad “signs” for at least my last 20 years of teaching that far too many of our students (at all levels) were troubled in our public schools.
Each year of my elementary teaching career was accompanied by an alarming increase in the number of students with behavioral issues and the increasing severity of those behaviors. Without a modicum of support or resources over the years to address these behaviors, teachers began to look for ways to leave the profession. This is a recent quote from an educator with 15 years of experience. We once worked together. I don’t think she will mind my quoting her Facebook post: ” I put in my resignation earlier this week. I thought I’d feel bad about it, but I don’t. Public education needs a major overhaul that starts in the home.”
The teacher shortage is real and growing, but those who are in charge of education in Austin don’t have a clue as to why (not convinced they actually care). Much of the public seems unaware of the serious struggles going on in our public school classrooms to actually teach while dealing with a long list of student behavior problems. At the top of that list is a lack of respect (starting in elementary schools).
I have yet to hear even a mention by any politician or anyone in the news media that the mental health issues and serious behavior problems of our youth might become visible, not in high school, not in middle school, but at the elementary level. They do, and these behaviors are alarming and are a result of a dysfunctional home environment where parental neglect and/or abuse are present!
It should be of no surprise to anyone that many of these children will grow up to be angry beyond measure (and often times mentally unstable). Most seem to be what we call “loners.” Most will not buy a gun to seek revenge, but they too will struggle a lifetime to “find” normal.
The warning signs are there. Shooters do not suddenly decide in high school to become a killer. And it is offensive to me, and should be to you, to hear the parents of “shooters” claim they had no knowledge of any problems! The Uvalde shooter’s parents (family) are no different, and they are lying. I repeat, they are lying.
The problems of our youth took many years to reach this point. Sadly, it will take years to eradicate, but that can happen only if we begin to address serious student behaviors early on — at the elementary level. Children are not born evil; they need nurture, as well as discipline, at home and at school! Too many parents fail to discipline, and our public schools were long ago stripped of any ability to discipline. We have to find a way to address responsibility and accountability of parents … not an easy quest, but necessary. Returning the power to discipline and make decisions with regard to a troubled student in our public schools will have a major impact — a positive one!
It is entirely possible that attention given early on to student problems and to parental responsibility and accountability will also have an eventual positive effect on our country’s out-of-control crime, homelessness and drug addiction which, in most cases, are connected to lack of parenting and the home environment.
Put the blame where it belongs and the help where it is needed, and you will see a change for the better. If we continue with the same discussions/decisions regarding school violence, we will get the same results. Meanwhile, I pray for the families who lost loved ones in Uvalde. And I have never stopped praying for our troubled youth!