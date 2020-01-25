Pickering: Teachers, we owe it to our students to speak out on charter push

I am writing to express my profound appreciation for the News-Journal’s positive support of public education and, perhaps more importantly, the newspaper’s support for classroom teachers.
I am thrilled that the News-Journal is taking on the task of investigating the charter school phenomenon that is growing and, in my opinion, reeks of politics plain and simple.
Frankly, the real question here — which you allude to in your Jan. 16 editorial — is the historical lack of support in Texas for public education. It became woefully clear to me over my 30-plus years as an elementary “at-risk” teacher at Kaiser Elementary in Klein ISD, that public education had a target on its back. That target and negativity spilled over to the media and there was a constant barrage of negative reporting for the last 20 years of my teaching career, a majority of which was false. The impact of this negativity, added to so many other problems facing classroom teachers in Texas and led to an unimaginable decline in morale among a dedicated and supportive group of co-workers. I feel sure that decline was statewide.
I’ve no doubt that not much has changed since my retirement except that the problems facing our public school teachers daily have grown in number and severity. There is no need to explain that statement, I am sure.
My passion was and still is our youth and the impact educators have on our youth in public education. I believe that it is the foundation of the society we are privileged to live in and further, without it, we are doomed.
There should always be attempts to improve how we educate students in the public schools. There should be and there are other options for educating one’s children. Actually, these options have a positive impact on public education.
I’m not convinced that charter schools are a part of any positivity. I am convinced the “charter school push” is a movement designed to undermine public education. Data have clearly shown that charter schools do no better and no worse than our public schools, and that is with all the extra privileges they receive.
My concerns are the “special privileges” afforded charter schools, their lack of accountability at the state level and the influx of personnel who often have little or no certification or experience in education, though their salaries don’t seem to reflect that lack of experience.
I also believe that charter teachers (certified or not) will most likely lose the minimal rights they did have in the public schools. Longview ISD’s decision to convert to the charter system is not only shocking but frightening, and it should be to all involved.
The News-Journal’s excellent coverage and your decision to ask for teacher input is admirable. Teachers are rarely asked for an opinion on anything relating to their jobs or to the students they teach.
The many years of disrespect and intimidation of public educators in Texas at the state level, as well as their district level, has created a hostile environment where most educators are deathly afraid of losing their jobs or of the prospect of being harassed by administrators to the point of having to exit public education altogether. Many are making a choice to find other professions.
I have great respect for my fellow public school educators but I learned very quickly in my teaching career that Texas teachers have historically been unwilling to speak out. That has to change. We owe it to our students to fight for an environment where teachers can teach and all students can learn.
It is frustrating for all public school teachers to find that charter schools are getting the kind of support from the state that public education has never had.