Pool: A distant mirror

Our Founding Fathers were well read in what we today call the classics, the writing of the ancient world, particularly Rome.
Nowadays as we think about our own Constitution, we find ourselves thinking back to men who themselves looked to the past for guidance in the lives and deaths of republics.
James Madison, who more than any other person shaped the writing of the United States Constitution, wrote several early installments of the Federalist Papers alluding to Greek, Roman, and later European history.
The example of Rome was particularly telling, because the Roman Republic lasted from 509 BC to 27 BC, half a millennium, before it tore itself apart in civil wars and was reconstituted as an empire by Augustus, the heir of Julius Caesar.
Madison and others, including Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin, pored over old texts for clues involving the deaths of republics.
Today many thoughtful people of varying political persuasions are concerned with the health of our own republic. In this environment, Edward J. Watts has written a new book, “Mortal Republic: How Rome Fell Into Tyranny.”
The essence of his argument is that the Roman Republic proved itself capable of heroic acts of determination in the constant wars that afflicted it, particularly in the wars with Carthage. Armies and fleets were lost, and the Senate and People of Rome replaced them and fought implacably until Carthage was defeated and destroyed.
Then the consequences of domination around the Mediterranean, in Spain, North Africa, Greece and Italy, led to changes in the way Rome was ruled that led to a handful of wealthy men taking control of armies. They disregarded the political norms which had provided for a regular redistribution of power among a relatively large voting public.
Watts shows how, after beating Carthage, Rome had to fight wars with its former Italian allies who wanted the benefits of Roman citizenship and representation in the Republic. The Romans prevailed, but in victory they granted the Italians citizenship.
Economic inequality grew rapidly. From a culture where citizen farmers plowed their own fields, the influx of slaves from conquests undercut the labor of free men, who had to sell their property and sometimes even themselves to escape debt
The debt crisis polarized Rome into two factions. Powerful men took command of armies that were loyal to them, not to the consuls and Senate. Ultimately civil war ensued.
Watts alludes to current events, but he’s a historian, not a pundit. Others have gone there.
It is dangerous to argue by analogy. Some who know most about this era push back and say we should not ignore the many differences between ancient Rome and contemporary America.
The more you know, the less likely you are to paint history with a broad brush.
Nevertheless, human societies face the same sorts of pressures across the centuries. Republics have been born, and they die. Rome’s lasted for a very long time, but it fell. Without taking a partisan stand, Watts calls us to be thoughtful and careful about our own.