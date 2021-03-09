Pool: A number of friends

How many friends can a person have? That depends on what a friend is. All your Facebooks friends aren’t real friends, for sure, nor are the people you work with, despite cordial relationships and moments of genuine warmth.
British anthropologist Robin Dunbar has proposed that we have an average of 150 stable friendships. He gets this number through observing the correlation between brain size and group size in primates. He also looks at data on hunter-gatherer societies around the world, and he finds this group size in historical and even in contemporary companies.
He believes that humans evolved with the need to keep in relationship with our closest neighbors because that increased our chances of survival. Our cerebral cortexes evolved with our ability to eat and reproduce. This way of thinking is called evolutionary psychology—I suppose you could call it Neanderthal thinking.
I’ve been thinking a lot about friendship recently. I had a birthday last month, and to celebrate I threw myself a Zoom party. Ten old men showed up, guys I had met between 1959 and 1973.
I had asked them each to tell a story, not exactly how they met me, but something from early in our friendship. A few of the stories were familiar, the “greatest hits” kind that have been repeated over the years, but some were surprising.
The fellow I met on the first day of first grade at St. Anthony School on 6th Street in Longview became my friend during second grade. We were best friends until about 9th grade, when we gently drifted into slightly different social groups at Foster Junior High.
He told a story about the first time he ever went to the Pools’ house in Greggton. My mother had a Renault Dauphin automobile — pretty uncommon in East Texas in 1960 — and apparently it had some mechanical defect. So he and I and my two oldest siblings helped my mother push start it. He will never forget doing that. It was a regular thing for me, and it felt normal. Soon afterward, we got the ’59 Chevy Biscayne I grew up with.
Another friend sat behind me in Mrs. Felsenthal’s Spanish class in 9th grade. He became my best buddy through high school. He recounted a story about how we had broken a window sill in a house owned by a church where a bunch of teenagers ran a telephone help and information service, attempting, without training or adult supervision, to counsel other teenagers.
I went to the lumber yard and bought a board, and we took it to my dad and explained what we needed. He didn’t question us or chew us out for the damage, but got out his woodworking tools and in about 20 minutes produced a window sill. My pal was impressed.
That led to talk about my father. A friend reminded me that my dad had thrown him a surprise birthday party. I remembered the party, and even remember bringing refreshments to his house that day, but not that the whole thing was my father’s idea. Hearing those stories about my dad, about his quiet kindness and generosity, was the best gift of the party.
One of my buddies reminds me that you can make new friends, but you can’t make old friends. My wife tells me I have more friends than most guys. I don’t exceed the Dunbar number, but I manage to keep the ones I have.
I am rich with old friends, sons of the upper-lower-middle class, and treasure them, even if too many turned out to be lawyers.