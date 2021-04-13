Pool: A parting gift to the world

We lost a good and eloquent man when Jonathan Sacks died in November of last year. Sacks was an Orthodox rabbi and served as Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth from 1991 to 2013. He was later made a member of the House of Lords.
His initial education was in Western philosophy and later in Jewish studies. This grounding in two intellectual worlds made him a cosmopolitan and urbane spokesman and public figure. He was prolific, giving many speeches and writing numerous books and articles.
I was a bit shocked at his death, because it came so soon after a cancer diagnosis, though apparently he had been treated for the disease years before. He sent out a weekly commentary on readings from Hebrew Scripture, what Christians call the Old Testament. I found these enlightening and informative. He had written these a year in advance, and they have continued posthumously.
Upon the recommendation of a friend, I read his last book, “Morality: Restoring the Common Good In Divided Times.” It is a parting gift to the world.
The book is written for a contemporary audience. I doubt people will be reading it 50 years from now, though many of its wise observations will endure.
Sacks cites many writers who have published in the last two decades. I recognized many of the titles and authors. It’s always a bit thrilling to see that a famous published writer has been reading the same books that you have. Consequently, there was not a whole lot in the book that was new to me, but I think it was effective in the way a good sermon can be effective.
A good sermon goes over familiar ground, though it may present some new facts or interpretations to its audience. Sacks’ book covers a great deal that has been written about since 2016, in particular the divided electorates in Britain and the United States, the crises of meaninglessness and despair wracking our society, the decline of institutionalized religion, threats to democracy, populism, identity politics and social media.
He moves briskly, naming many thinkers, sketching out their ideas. It’s painting with a broad brush, but with confidence and judiciousness. He doesn’t let himself get bogged down into detailed counter-argument. In fact, several times he says, in effect, “these views are controversial, but still….” He throws a lot of opinions at you, but at least you know where they are coming from.
I suppose that if you disagree with him, you would criticize him for not being more thorough, but I think the value of the book is that it draws together many different threads and moves steadily toward a conclusion that offers tempered hope.
Unsurprisingly, as an Orthodox rabbi, he’s conservative in some matters. On the other hand, he is fair and even-tempered; he’s not looking to fight the culture wars, but to find a way past them.
He spends a great deal of time talking about meaning, community and the importance of religion. He asserts that no society has existed for long without religion. He shares several insights from his Jewish perspective, and he has a deep regard for pluralism and tolerance.
I found myself nodding in agreement as I read the book. It’s not a difficult scholarly work, though it’s informed by wide reading. For a book on morality and philosophy, it’s an easy read.
I think it’s a book that would benefit the young. I’m sending a copy to a teenage relative, in love and in hope that Jonathan Sacks can enlighten her and show her a way to the common good.