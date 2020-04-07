Pool: Always look for the helpers

The first job I had, except for mowing lawns and throwing the afternoon newspaper, was at Brookshire’s grocery story on Mobberly Avenue. Mostly I sacked and carried food to people’s cars, but sometimes I got to stock the shelves.
I did not particularly like sacking groceries, but it paid enough to keep me in the books and records I bought from Gibson’s, and it allowed me go out with my high school friends to places like Denny’s and El Chico.
Stocking was a job I enjoyed much more. If you worked hard you could get ahead, and that gave me a sense of accomplishment. Never did I consider that being a grocery stocker could be a vitally important job someday.
One of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever heard came from TV’s Mr. Rogers, who talked about what to say to children in frightening times. His words, which he said he got from his mother, were, “Look for the helpers.”
No matter how bad things get, there are always people who help others in their time of need. Some of them are easily recognized and deserve all the respect and affection they are getting.
Doctors and nurses, paramedics and ambulance drivers, and all who work in hospitals and medical facilities as receptionists and aides and custodial staff — all those people are risking their health and that of their families to care for those who need it most.
Sometimes we don’t realize how important helpers can be. They can be people like stockers in grocery stores, working so people can feed themselves.
Other helpers deliver groceries and goods to our doorsteps so we can be safe.
We’ve been using a service called Insta-cart to receive our groceries and other goods from paper towels to wine. They’re overloaded with orders now and my wife says they should be renamed “Next-week-cart,” but they have been vital helpers in keeping us safe and at home.
We always tip these workers generously online, and we have a stack of five-dollar bills near the door to supplement those tips with cash.
One of the last times I went out was to the bank to cash a check and put it all into five-dollar bills. Then I took them home, sprayed them with Lysol, and finished the drying process by heating them in the microwave.
That’s the only money-laundering I’ve ever been involved with.
A news article reported that workers at GM and Ford are working hard and long to ramp up production of ventilators for the desperately sick. It compared morale at the factories to that of WWII, when everybody pulled together in a common cause.
Other helpers are almost invisible, like small business owners continuing to pay their employees even when no money is coming in.
Helpers can arise in unexpected places. I heard a story about a woman in my sister-in-law’s church. This woman has lots of problems, and sometimes she is reduced to panhandling on the streets.
She reported that people have been unusually generous, that twice she was handed twenty-dollar bills.
Then a battered car pulled up, and a woman driving it handed over two dollars to the woman in need. The car was filled with children, and the recipient commented that it looked like a lot of kids in there.
“I have seven children,” the driver replied.
The woman who had been begging reached in her pocket and pulled out one of the twenty-dollar bills.
“Take this,” she said, “you need it more than I do.”