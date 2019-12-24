Pool: Ask me about my holidays

I live in a part of the country where it’s considered rude to say “Merry Christmas” to people who only celebrate the holiday by buying and receiving gifts. I don’t want to upset people who may be too sensitive and grumpy to receive Christmas cheer.
Last week I made a button that said, “Ask me about my holidays.”
The button falls ambiguously and ironically between those of evangelical Christians who sport “Ask me about the Good News” and transgender activists who invite me to “Ask me about my pronouns.”
It’s an opening for people to inquire about my holidays. It lets me talk about Christmas, so I’ll do just that.
The first Christmas I clearly remember was when I was about 4 years old. It’s also the first time I heard of history. I got the tune of “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in my head. I thought “History” was a little village nestled at the base of a large cliff where leather was mined. That may have been from a dream I had.
When I was 5, I was in São Luís, Brazil. I was old enough to know that summer heat was different from my mental images of the holidays. I remember sitting by a sandbox and marveling that it was really Christmas.
About two years later, in Greggton, my mother pulled my oldest sister and me into the kitchen on Waggoner Street and asked us, “You know who Santa Claus really is?” I had figured it out by then, but it was still a disappointment to have to say, “It’s you and Daddy.”
There were six kids in our family, and gifts were sparse for years. Then, when the youngest child went to school, my mother resumed her nursing career. She splurged one Christmas. We were having a big meal in our house on Maple Street and as we ate, the man next door delivered gifts quietly to the living room.
My brother and I got a matched set of toy Springfield M1903 bolt-action rifles. We used those to “play army” with the neighborhood boys, though we were disappointed that we did not get machine guns.
Many years later, I spent Christmas of 2000 in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia. We saw a parade led by the William and Mary College fife and drum corps, with torches and people in period clothes. I had a visceral sense of my own ethnic and cultural heritage.
Then at midnight, we attended services at the Bruton Parish Episcopal Church. This is where Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Richard Henry Lee, Patrick Henry and George Mason worshiped.
I am naturally suspicious about mixing patriotism with religion, but in that context, singing the songs I learned in childhood, thinking of the Founding Fathers, I was deeply moved.
Nine years later I got the best Christmas present ever. My daughter was home from college. On Christmas Eve she wanted to exchange presents. I wanted to wait, but she insisted.
As I unwrapped a small box, she went into her bedroom. The box held kitty treats, and then she brought out Sonnet, the Christmas kitty.
At the time I was living alone. After Sonnet, I never have. I had a dear little companion at home. I won’t belabor the point, but she’s the best cat I’ve ever known, affectionate, gentle and free of most bad habits.
So if you ask me about my holidays, I’ll tell you that tonight in a small church in Cincinnati I will sing the words I thought as a child the angels sang. “Gloria in excelsis Deo.”
Merry Christmas, y’all.