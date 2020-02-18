Pool: Backsliding on Edward Baptist?

Five years ago I wrote a review of “The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism,” a compelling history by Edward Baptist. Now some of his conclusions have been challenged.
In an article in Commentary Magazine, Wilfred McClay of the University of Oklahoma asserts that Baptist made some simple accounting errors when he asserted almost half of the American economy in 1836 resulted from the economic activity generated by slavery.
According to other scholars, whom he cites, the number is closer to 5%. If true, Baptist is off, literally, by an order of magnitude.
The writer Ta-Nehisi Coates used these figures in testimony to Congress in which he called for reparations for the descendants of enslaved Africans. If the figures are true, it strengthens the case that America was founded on slavery, an idea that some people accept and others oppose vigorously.
I read Baptist’s book and found it compelling. McClay cites several sources in his essay, but I found them behind academic paywalls.
Therefore I emailed, McClay, requesting him to supply me with the sources I couldn’t access. He responded promptly and courteously, and I am grateful for his assistance.
Professor Trevor Burnard, who specializes in the history of American slavery, wrote a scathing review of Baptist’s book. It is a scholarly takedown, going through Baptist’s citations and finding multiple errors and flaws. He concludes that “deficiencies are so serious as to cast considerable doubt about the capacity of the author to present evidence properly.”
Robert Paquette also reviewed Baptist’s book negatively. He remarks that Baptist attributes the growth of cotton production to a coercive “whipping machine” culture of violence, while ignoring economies of scale, improved crop varieties and specialization of labor that seem to have been other important factors.
McClay shared an unpublished draft review by Stanley Engerman, a distinguished professor of history and economics at the University of Rochester and an acknowledged expert on the history of American slavery. While his review is measured and gives credit to Baptist for having his heart in the right place, it also challenges some of the economic assertions in the book.
Why does this matter? What we know as history is not what happened in the past; it is a collection of accounts of what happened and why it happened. It is subject, even at its best, to bias, especially the confirmation bias that overvalues the evidence that seems to support our prior beliefs.
To call out someone for making unsubstantiated or overstated claims is not to be an apologist for slavery or to diminish its continuing effects in our country today. Quite the opposite — poor scholarship (if this is such) proves to undercut the valid points upon which there is little scholarly disagreement.
Even though history can never be totally unbiased, and even though we take it seriously because we think it has relevance to our world, it is always important that we get it as right as we can.
I’m not in a position to know if Baptist made the errors attributed to him. I will continue to read what other competent scholars have to say about them. Even if he did miscalculate economic transactions, it amounts to a minor adjustment in our understanding of the effects of slavery on our national history.
But if there is one ideal we must cling to, it is that truth matters.