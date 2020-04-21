Pool: Banishing the b-word blues

I’ve been fighting boredom for 30 years. I think I’m winning.
Now, don’t get me wrong. I almost never get bored. I came to an important realization several decades ago that has worked out well for me.
At a time many people are confined to their homes and deprived of many of life’s satisfactions, I want to offer some observations as a sort of public service.
I used to get bored. Thinking back, I remember many times when I was expected to stay somewhere with nothing in particular to do, and without having any real opportunity to change the situation.
One example when I was young was when my mother went into a store on Alpine Street back in the early ‘60s. She had me wait in the car when she took her sweet time about getting back. I couldn’t do anything but sit there, and I remember being excessively bored.
My all-time boredom story, one I have told repeatedly over the years, took place at Foster Junior High School, in Mrs. Hamner’s introductory algebra class. I totally tuned out of class and watched the second hand of my watch sweep around the dial for a full hour.
It was the longest hour of my life. I learned no algebra, but I learned a valuable lesson.
My lesson was really simple. If you are working on something that requires concentration, you can’t be bored. Boredom comes in when you’re not engaged and when you would rather be elsewhere. So get on with it.
I got really tired of students saying “This is boring” in class. I don’t know why they think they are supposed to be entertained every moment of their lives. Considering the vast gap between their ignorance and what they needed to know, they had no business disengaging — not that I hadn’t done the same thing in algebra class.
It got to the point where I would forbid the use of the “b-word” in my class. A bit of focus and some hard work will banish it forever.
I said there was so much we needed to do that if anybody felt tedium or ennui, (acceptable synonyms for the b-word) they could just ask me for something else to learn. If they finished early they could do some other work. I told them boredom was a character flaw. They didn’t like hearing that, but you can’t be bored when you’re riled up.
I have friends who complain of being bored or stir-crazy while social distancing. Here are some things that have helped me. Try them if you like — individual results may vary.
Pick a chore you never get around to, and do it. At our house we’ve rearranged much of the pantry, and last week cleaned out and organized that drawer that collects all sorts of odds and ends.
Develop a hobby. One of our earliest chores was organizing and storing my wife’s huge collection of beads and beading materials. Now that we spent the effort, she can occupy her time with this hobby.
Get some exercise. My stationary bike gets the blood pumping. My wife also does yoga to the television. Any accomplishment, physical or mental, fights boredom.
Write or call a friend. I find that when I write a letter, time flies by.
Lastly, cultivate strategies of serenity. Once my wife took her beloved aunt to the grocery store for “three items.” An hour later they came back with a grocery cart full.
They said I was a good sport because I was cheerful.
The truth is, I had been napping.