Pool: Bubbles, echo chambers, and trust

Why do people believe the things they do, and why is it so hard to change some people’s minds?
Writing in the online journal Aeon, C Thi Nguyen presents, in clear and nontechnical prose, some interesting ideas about beliefs, and, ultimately, trust.
His first distinction is between what he calls epistemic bubbles and echo chambers. The former, he asserts, are to some extent unavoidable, and not particularly dangerous. The latter he sees as almost inescapable traps that can easily become divorced from reality and may isolate those inside of them.
All of us tend to filter our knowledge of the world through a limited number of sources that we find credible and authoritative. There is simply too much information in the world to account for all of it.
These filters Nguyen calls epistemic bubbles. Some bubbles are broader than others, encompassing things like science, history, literature, and the arts. Others rely on neighborhood gossip and perhaps like-minded people on Facebook. But we all have them.
Confirmation bias maintains epistemic bubbles. We are prone to find evidence for what we already believe. We are less critical of things that seem right.
For example, there’s a statistic going around that 40% of the American people can’t pay for an unexpected $400 expense. If you are disposed to see our economy as brutal and exploitative, that seems reasonable.
Actually that’s a misinterpretation of a Federal Reserve survey, in which only 12% said they would be unable to pay. Some 49% said they would use credit cards.
Epistemic bubbles can be penetrated by facts. For example, there is evidence that the current COVID-19 epidemic is causing some anti-vaxxers to think again about the necessity for vaccinations.
Echo chambers are much more closed and brittle. In an echo chamber, any contrary evidence is systematically devalued. The chamber is maintained by an aggressive stance toward anything outside of it.
For example, for some people who oppose evolution, showing them the fossil record and the results of contemporary genetic science leaves them unmoved. Some even go so far as to say the world looks the way it does because God made it look that way to test our faith.
Echo chambers often rely on conspiracy theories to account for why outsiders believe the way they do.
Recently some nurses stood in front of demonstrators against lock-down measures intended to save lives. One political candidate claimed that the nurses were actually actors, noting that they were all dressed similarly. They were wearing standard scrubs and masks.
All this would be interesting enough, but Nguyen finishes his article by acknowledging that facts are not what can cause people to emerge from echo chambers. They do that when they come to question everything and rebuild their understanding of the world.
You can’t argue them into doing that. What is required is the ability to trust people. All of us trust others to help explain what the world is. I’ve never seen the Great Wall of China, but I trust the people who tell me it’s there.
Nguyen presents the case of Derek Black, raised and groomed as a neo-Nazi. By the time he was in high school he had his own radio show. In college he relished confrontations with people who insulted him.
Yet he changed over time, and it was because a Jewish student, Matthew Stevenson, kept inviting him to Shabbat dinners at his house, and was unfailingly kind and courteous to him.
Eventually the personal trust he gained let Black reconsider his world view.
Kindness and courtesy dismantle echo chambers. It’s all about trust.