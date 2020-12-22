Pool: Charity and justice and benevolence funds

I knocked at the locked door of the church office. Eventually someone came. I explained why I was there. She let me in, and proceeded to a stack of envelopes. “Just one?” she asked.
“Yes,” I replied. She handed me an envelope with the number 154 on it. I thanked her and made my exit.
The envelope contained a $100 bill. Some benefactor for years has been contributing to a benevolence fund. Parishioners can pick up the money and give it away. All that is asked is a brief description of what it went for — you don’t have to give names.
Over the years I have given money to people I know and those I don’t. Once I sent the cash to a Native American I had met at Standing Rock. Another time I gave money to a young mother of triplets whose fourth child was born with special needs. And I gave cash to my friend Herb at the last Christmas of his life. He was too proud to accept it, so he agreed to give it away.
Often I match that gift with my own funds.
I’ve been thinking about charity and justice for quite a long time. There is a lot to be said about both, far more than I can mention in a single newspaper column. Even so, there are a few things worth considering.
Justice is more systemic than charity. People have a right to justice. If those rights are denied, they have a claim that should, at least in an ideal world, be addressed and satisfied.
Charity is different. People may ask for charity, but it’s not a matter of right. Since about 1300, “charity” in English has meant “benevolence for the poor” and “the highest expression of Christian love.”
Although there are some people who are able to bestow justice, anybody can be charitable.
The two are not interchangeable. Charity can be haphazard and often is not a long-term solution. Charity depends on the goodwill of a giver, whereas justice in many cases is divorced from the way people feel about it.
People give for different reasons. The great 12th century Jewish scholar Moses Maimonides described eight different ways of giving, from the least praiseworthy to the most.
Less-esteemed charity is that given grudgingly or ostentatiously. The highest level of giving is that which resolves the problems of poverty before they become acute and humiliating.
Justice is justice for everyone, but there’s an element of charity that is inevitably personal. Charity feeds the soul of the giver, though like so many of life’s deepest paradoxes, the more you think about yourself the less authentic the charity is.
I recently learned who MacKenzie Scott is. Formerly married to Jeff Bezos, who cheated on her, she got a $38 billion divorce settlement. In the last four months she has given away $4 billion.
Now, it’s easy to say that with that sort of money, it’s easy to give it away. I suppose I could do the same, making do with my last billion. Still, that’s impressive, and she’s putting her money into good causes.
Most of us are richer than we think. This year I will be giving that $100 bill and some of my own money to people I will never meet, chosen by a church outreach program for those in need.
There’s only one condition I put on my Christmas benevolence gifts. When I give the money, I ask that they take some of it and give it to someone who needs it.