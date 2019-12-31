Pool: Days of future perfect

The future is tense.
You might say, “Well, it sure seems to be, with all the bad stuff happening at once.” But I’m talking about grammar.
“Tense” is the word we use to describe how language deals with time. For example, as I write this column now, I consider the one I last wrote, and think ahead to the ones I will write.
Indeed, I contemplate that before I get up from my desk, I will have written all of this one as well.
We saw examples here of present tense, past tense, future tense, and future perfect tense. There are others, like past imperfect and future imperfect, but these will suffice.
Different languages have different tenses. Some distinguish between the remote past and the recent past, between today and tomorrow on one hand, and the further future, on the other. Some have more and some have fewer tenses than English.
Chinese has no grammatical tense. Instead, it says the equivalent of, “I write now, I write yesterday, I write tomorrow.” That works just fine for over a billion people.
Because today happens to be New Year’s Eve, I’m particularly interested in the future perfect tense. This is when a future action will finish (or “perfect”) itself before another future action begins. You will have understood when I have finished.
But enough with the grammar now. As this is the last day of the old year, maybe we should skip ahead to the last day of the new one and imaginatively look back. That’s future perfect.
By the time this column is over, I will have perfected some predictions, which is especially tricky when they are about the future.
By this time next year, we will all have concluded that exercise is the way to improve our lives, and all of us will have spent the year assiduously cultivating our physiques.
Seventy-year-olds will have the bodies of 40-year-olds, but the kids will still be glommed onto their screens and whatever new that will have arisen on social media.
By this time next year, the truth about those mysterious UFOs will come out. Their operators will emerge and say, in a very odd accent, “Take me to your leader.” This will cause great consternation and confusion, and Twitter will melt down.
By this time next year, we will all agree how to count the decades. In everything else, we start with “1,” but somehow we start counting decades and centuries, we start from zero.
Pedantic people will have pointed out that this century really started Jan. 1, 2001. The new decade (call it the Soaring 20s) will begin Jan. 1, 2021.
By this time next year, these people will have discovered that they have no friends on social media.
They will have run to a physical home, where, when you will have gotten there, they will have had to take you in.
Finally, by this time next year we will have had a presidential election. This means that some people will be very happy and others will be very unhappy.
In theory, this would be an improvement from the current situation, where it seems that everybody is unhappy.
By this time next year, we will be able to look back and maybe say, with Charles Dickens, “It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.”
Just as the year 2000 had its own name, Y2K, next year will have its own name as well. We will call it Hindsight.
Because, you know, hindsight is always 2020.
Happy New Year, y’all.