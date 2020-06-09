Pool: Death-rays, doorbells, and summer mischief

I moved to Maple Street when I was 10. There were a lot of kids on that long block, and we owned the summer evenings.
We played games after dark. One we called “death-rays.” When a car would turn off Level Street onto Maple we would sprint for cover, trying to avoid being illuminated by its headlights.
Another game we played was “fox and the hounds.” It involved hiding and chasing. We often hid in people’s shrubbery or in their yards.
The houses on the west side of the street all had fenced back yards. On the other side the houses didn’t. We sometimes hid in in the dark, in people’s back yards. Some of the yards belonged to the kids playing, but not all.
I’ve thought many times over the years about the homeowners hearing kids running and lurking in their yards as the evening was punctuated by shouts and calls. As I recollect, nobody ever came out to scold us and chase us away.
In one of the last times I played, perhaps when I was 14 and getting old for it, I used the TV antenna on my house to help me scramble up on the roof, where I lay concealed in the darkness on the back side, listening to the hunt and looking at the sky.
As I got older, some yards got rolled with toilet paper. Ours was hit once, but not too badly. I remember using the hose to wet the paper so it would fall from the trees.
I don’t remember ever doing that to anybody else’s yard. I guess I wasn’t the mischievous sort. I was a bookish Catholic boy who tried to stay out of trouble.
Things change and yet stay the same. I think kids nowadays are indoors more — I know there are kids around, but only some of them have bikes.
A few nights ago a couple of young girls thought it was funny to ring doorbells in the dark and run away. I was sitting downstairs on the sofa, reading.
Slipping on my house moccasins, I went outside. Knowing they couldn’t be far, I walked onto the sidewalk and just stood there. I figured they were hiding somewhere, and I knew I had more patience than they did.
Sure enough, they made a break for it. They ran. I walked. They ran some more. I walked after them. They ran all the way around the block. I followed steadily.
I passed one house where a number of people were sitting in the garage watching TV and socializing. I thought about asking about the girls, but didn’t, heading home.
Then I found where they had stashed their bikes in the darkness behind a truck near my house. I put them in my garage and posted on Facebook to a neighborhood group, inviting parents to come pick them up.
I figured the girls would have to tell their parents and have to explain why this old guy had their bikes.
Before long the two girls, dad, and two moms showed up. Apologies were accepted, bikes returned, lesson — I hope — learned. Dad wanted to shake my hand — I was torn between friendliness and social distancing. I compromised with a hand-slap.
I wasn’t angry. I told the girls it was dumb and obnoxious, but also remarked that if that’s the worst they ever did, everybody would be happy.
Somehow there was a wholesomeness about their mischief that was almost sweet. Just kids being silly kids, just like my generation, long ago.
Just another summer night in the neighborhood.