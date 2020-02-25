Pool: Donuts to two-day delivery, a Lenten reflection

Today is Fat Tuesday, or as the French say, Mardi Gras. I understand they make a big deal out of it in New Orleans with parades and costumes and revelry. Someday I’d like to be there.
Tomorrow is Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent. It’s an ancient season of penitence and fasting for 40 days that is still practiced by some Christians. It’s a somber and reflective time leading up to Easter.
The word “Lent” comes from the Old English “lencten” which means spring. By 1600 “Lenten-faced” meant dreary and dismal. Shakespeare uses the phrase “lenten entertainment” in “Hamlet,” his greatest play.
The Greek word that is translated as “repentance” is “metanoia.” It means to change your mind. In theology, it refers to a conversion, to changing one’s life. In modern psychology, metanoia refers to a psychic breakdown in which old habits are destroyed and new ones are nurtured.
Regardless of our religious views, it is therapeutic to abstain periodically from pleasures as a way to strengthen self-control and, if nothing else, to cleanse the hedonic palate.
Lent offers an opportunity to take stock and reform some aspect of our lives, to commit at least temporarily to a discipline we know is beneficial for us.
Many years ago as a child, I learned about the custom of giving up something at Lent. I tried to make it easy on myself. I loved doughnuts but my parents seldom bought them. So I gave them up, figuring I wouldn’t have to deal with the problem of temptation.
Then one time on a trip to Shreveport, my parents surprised us kids with a box of fresh doughnuts. I felt torn between commitment and inclination, overthinking it all, not for the last time, but at a very young age.
I’ll pull a curtain over that episode and it will suffice to say that for many years I never gave much thought to Lent or denying myself things I seldom got anyway.
It was in middle age that I gained an appreciation for voluntary renunciation that goes against the grain of our culture’s insistent offers of immediate gratification. Even as a wholly secular practice, pulling away from self-indulgence appealed to me.
I once turned off Facebook for 40 days and nights for Lent. I didn’t regret any lost memes, but I missed some friends.
Last year I stopped drinking and went on a diet. The results were impressive. Over a year, some of the weight came back. I think I’ll try that again.
But at the same time, I’ve come to realize I’ve got another self-discipline problem approaching addiction. My name’s Frank, and I’m a book-aholic.
It’s just too easy to order impulsively online. In the past few months things have gotten worse, as new books come in faster than I can read them. Besides, I own more than a few volumes sitting patiently on my shelves, unread for years.
Thinking back to the childhood doughnut episode, I remember realizing that nobody else knew about my decision. I’ve learned that telling somebody about commitments makes it more likely they will be kept.
(In Western Christianity, I’ve since learned, Sundays don’t count as Lent. Still, I’m not looking for a loophole.)
The time for repentance has come. I want to turn my life around, at least for a while. So this year I’m doing a trifecta — alcohol, Facebook and Amazon all at once.
Easter is April 12 this year. I’ll have a long march to get there. But not, I hope, a dreary and dismal one.