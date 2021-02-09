Pool: Four novels in search of grace

The word “reprobate” is not commonly encountered today. It was a common word in 1620, steadily declining in frequency since.
Perhaps our language is impoverished by the demise of old-fashioned words. Instead of “wicked” or “evil,” we resort to “inappropriate” or refer to “bad choices.”
Our sense of the word, meaning “an unprincipled or abandoned person” dates from the 1590s, but half a century earlier the word had come to mean “abandoned by God.”
Marilynne Robinson is one of the finest novelists working today. Starting with “Gilead,” and progressing to “Home” and “Lila,” and now to her newest, “Jack,” she has depicted a fictional world centered around the families of two small-town Iowa preachers and their families.
“Gilead” is written in the form of long letters by the elderly John Ames to his young son whom he knows he will not see to adulthood. It recounts his own life, grandson of a one-eyed, pistol-toting abolitionist preacher, son of a mild pacifist Presbyterian preacher, and an early widower who spends many years alone as a pastor of a small church.
The real dramatic center of the book involves his namesake and son of his best friend. John Ames (Jack) Broughton is clever and attractive. His siblings are all accomplished and respectable people; he is a liar and thief who can’t seem to avoid hurting the people who love him, especially his father.
We realize that this is the story of the Prodigal Son. This concern is not surprising when we realize that Robinson is a Christian writer whose books have gained both popular and critical acclaim.
“Home” deals with Jack’s family from the perspective of his sister Glory. “Lila” is the story of John Ames’s young wife whom he marries late in life. “Jack” is the tale of the reprobate.
Robinson, like Ames, is a Presbyterian whose intellectual roots go back to John Calvin and the Reformation. Like Calvin, she wrestles with the ideas of St. Paul on election and predestination in his epistle to the Romans.
If God has chosen some people for salvation and others for perdition, questions of free will and grace become paramount. The New England colonies were settled by Calvinists who were attentive to signs of God’s election in their own lives.
What, one wonders, can we understand about those denied salvation, cut off inscrutably from grace? How could someone face his own unredeemed depravity, especially someone who is not utterly malicious, who isolates himself from his family because he knows he can’t help hurting people?
Christians used to come to blows over such questions, which are unfashionable nowadays. Robinson takes them on.
This is the central moral question of “Jack.” After three novels looking at Jack from other people’s perspectives, we see inside the reprobate’s own mind and soul.
Jack lives in St. Louis, has done time in prison, is an alcoholic and disreputable. Then he falls in love with Della, a Black woman, a teacher, who is herself the respectable daughter of an AME bishop.
The two of them bond over poetry and conversation. Eventually they consider themselves married. This marriage was illegal in Missouri in the 1950s, and they have to keep it a secret. However, nature has its way, and she becomes pregnant, is fired, and takes refuge with her own strict and proud family.
We see tragedy looming from the beginning, and at the end we see that love does not conquer all things, but endures all things.
It is a series of novels exceedingly sensitive, beautiful, complex and unforgettable.