Pool: Freedom isn’t free

In the spring of 1968, my teacher at St. Anthony School introduced us to an album by a group called Up With People. It had a bunch of catchy, upbeat tunes promoting a squeaky-clean and positive alternative to the growing counter-culture that was protesting several aspects of American life.
Just as we had previously learned Bob Dylan’s “Blowing in the Wind,” we learned these songs, and we sang them in class and at home. The Up With People album had titles like “What Color is God’s Skin?” “Up With People,” and “Freedom Isn’t Free.”
I remember my mother being suspicious of that last song, probably because she saw “communism” in anything she didn’t understand. Actually, the song had an unobjectionable refrain, “you gotta pay a price, you gotta sacrifice, for your liberty.” It even had a reference to Vietnam that I interpreted as supporting the war, a view I shared at the time but later repented.
Fast-forward a bit more than a dozen years and I was in graduate school at the University of Texas at Austin where the fad was to wear buttons that said, “Question Authority.” I never wore one, and wished I could have found or made one that said “Become Authoritative.”
The tension between liberty and authority is permanent. It’s linked to the dynamic opposition of self-expression and self-control. I’ve found myself pushing both ways at different times in my life.
I firmly believe that almost anything that is good can be pushed so far that it becomes positively harmful. I’m starting to suspect that this has happened to too many people in America today who fundamentally misunderstand freedom.
In the last couple of years three new bars have opened on a major road leading to my neighborhood, for a total of six. As I go about my business, I see that they are busy, even in the middle of a pandemic that has infected over 20 million people and killed over 350 thousand in the United States, the largest outbreak in the world.
I don’t go into those bars, but I’m sure they are populated by young people. I’ve also been in small towns where people ignore authorities’ advice to wear masks and practice social distancing. Masks have even become a political litmus test, and unmasked people loudly proclaim that masks are an infringement of their personal liberty.
That’s, well, there’s no other way to put it — that’s stupid. You have no constitutional right to infect other people.
Other countries, as different as New Zealand and Taiwan, Australia and Denmark and South Korea, have managed this pandemic much better than we have. None of these nations has seen the phenomenon of gun-waving, overweight men bellowing about the “tyranny” of doing the simple things that can save people’s lives.
(Full disclosure: I own guns, and I’ve gained some weight in the pandemic, but I don’t think I bellow much or have an adolescent attitude toward authority.)
In a very long and valuable article in The New Yorker, Lawrence Wright points out that 95% of Danes and 94% of Australians think their governments have done well with the pandemic. Only 18% of Americans think the same.
While our leadership deserves much blame, the inability of people to protect each other calls into question whether we are still capable of paying the price for our liberty.
No, freedom isn’t free, and the Founding Fathers were not a bunch of anti-authoritarian libertarians. They believed in civic virtue and self-restraint.
Justice wears a blindfold. Liberty wears a mask.