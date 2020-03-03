Pool: Fun with Tom Swifties

“We’re out of water,” noted Tom dryly.
It was my birthday, and my wife was back in town after an extended absence. She treated me to a meal at a restaurant she had heard about, but where we had never been.
She ordered octopus; I had the sea bass. And we shared an order of the best Brussels sprouts I’ve ever had. They had been par-boiled then fried, and dressed with pomegranate syrup were crispy and soft and delicious.
I looked around at the restaurant. It was elegant yet understated, not large nor outfitted with expensive decor. They obviously focused on the quality of the food.
Yet there was one thing that just did not fit in. The water was served in Ball jars, the kind you might use to put up pickles.
I commented that everything was wonderful, but somehow the presentation of the water was jarring.
My wife, who puts up with my penchant for paronomasia, who has learned to endure and at times appreciate life with a punster, thought that was a good one. So did the cute young waitress, whom I heard repeating my bon mot to the next table.
“Isn’t there a word for that?” asked my spouse. She whipped out her phone at the table and lickety-split announced that she had discovered there’s a name for this sort of wordplay.
They’re called Tom Swifties, after a series of books dating back to 1910. These are similar to the Nancy Drew or Hardy Boys books, written by a series of pseudonymous authors for children — easy and entertaining, and wholesome enough not to trouble parents.
I read one of them once, about a boy genius who built a rocket ship the size of a small car and flew off on all sorts of adventures while avoiding spies and foreign scientists who wanted to steal it. It was called “Tom Swift and His Rocket Ship.”
Boys’ Life, a magazine of scouting that I remember reading in my house on Waggoner Street in Greggton in the early ‘60s, used to run them regularly.
Apparently the convention with Swifties is to attribute them to “Tom” or “she.” This parallels the practice in those books for the authors not to end a statement with “said,” but usually to add an adverb that puns on the meaning of the sentence.
Here are some examples: “I’d like my money back, and some more,” said Tom with interest. “I am here at the grocery store and I don’t even know what to buy,” said Tom listlessly. “I’d like another hot dog,” said Tom with relish.
Sometimes there’s a double pun, a sure stroke of genius: “I have no flowers,” said Tom lackadaisically. “I’m wearing a wedding ring,” said Tom with abandon. “I’ve dropped my toothpaste,” exclaimed Tom, crestfallen.
The ancestors of Tom Swifties include Charles Dickens, who always appreciated a twist on words. Speaking of London, his character says, “ ‘You find it Very Large?’ said Mr. Podsnap, spaciously.”
Admittedly, my own offering didn’t adhere to the “Tom said,” convention, but it stuck. I’ve adapted a few of my own favorite puns to the format.
“Oh, I absolutely love camping,” she said, intensely. “I think you should probably leave,” she said promptly. “I’m a singing off-key,” Tom said, discordantly.
It was the end of a fine evening. The waitress told us she had passed on my observation to the manager, who said they would be changing their water glasses to something more elegant. (She got a good tip.)
Later I expressed my love and gratitude to my wife. “Love is not rocket science,” she said Swiftly.