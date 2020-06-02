Pool: Going down, looking ahead

About a quarter century ago I used to ride my mountain bike on some rough trails. I was never an exceptional climber but found I was good at downhills.
The biggest life lesson I came away with after hurtling through twisting, rocky, stump-obstructed trails is that you need to take note of the dangerous parts but not stare at them.
If you stare at something too hard, you will almost always hit it. Instead, you have to take note of the danger, then look where you want to be after it, and steer there.
On Sunday, I wrote a column that deliberately did not address the riots and anguish this country is going through in the middle of a pandemic that we think is over because we want it to be.
But on awakening Monday to the news, I knew it just wouldn’t do.
I’m very privileged to write these columns. I’m not a journalist, I’m not a specialist. I have only the insights I’ve gained from living and from trying to learn from those smarter and more knowledgeable than I am.
But here are some personal responses.
First, violence is dangerous and seductive. Last year I gave away most of my books on war. We need good people who know about war and weaponry because we live in a violent world and rely on those who can employ it in our defense. But the pleasure I took from those books was not good for my soul.
I did not give away my guns. For several years I have pondered writing about my gun collection. But then we would have another school shooting and I’d decide it wasn’t the time.
I had settled in to an idea of writing two columns, one explaining why I collect and shoot, and another expressing my deep dismay with things like open carry laws and the proliferation of military-style semi-automatic rifles.
Disclosure: I own three of those. Yet I would give them up if everybody else had to.
Second, two apparently opposed things can both be true. Truth is real, but we can only know it from our own perspectives. Therefore, we need to broaden our vision.
To understand is not to excuse, though honest efforts to see why people think what they do often leads us to pull away from extremes.
Injustices don’t cancel each other out. It can simultaneously be true that black men in America are subject to intolerable oppression and that violence in the name of justifiable outrage is intolerable in any society that hopes to improve.
Third, discipline is important. Anarchists and fringe groups can help bring down a social order but they lack the leadership, order, and administrative skills to rule. In Germany, Italy, and Russia, factions fought with each other, but ultimately it was the group with the organization that prevailed. Bringing down the bad does not mean something good will rise to replace it.
Fourth, we have to shore up and reform our institutions, all of which are losing people’s trust. On the left and right alike, there is far too much suspicion cast in vague terms without any plan of improvement.
Don’t just whine about “politicians;” elect better ones. What’s the alternative, a country that doesn’t elect people to political offices? Don’t just call people names — figure out how we can live together.
Finally, put your money where your mouth is. I’m embarking on a major life change involving justice and mercy. More on that later, maybe.
I’m also signing up to work the polls in November. Somebody has to do it.
Stay safe and healthy and free, y’all.