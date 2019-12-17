Pool: Honesty, clarity, and the Long War

On a hot June evening last summer, I was at an after-party for the Walker Percy Weekend in St. Francisville, Louisiana. I met a man whose comments have resonated with me. They seem especially relevant this week.
He is in his early 30s, trim and handsome. I don’t remember now what he does for a living, but in his conversation he mentioned having been in the Army. I asked for details.
“I trained to command a platoon of Stryker armored vehicles, but when we were in Afghanistan, we patrolled dismounted on our counter-insurgency mission,” he said.
“Is that working?” I asked.
He paused, then said, simply, “No.”
As our conversation continued, he made it clear he had the highest respect for the soldiers under and above him. He was proud of his own service. He seemed the best sort of junior officer — dedicated, intelligent and thoughtful.
His estimate of our military was reassuring. However, he was not at all reassuring about the unclear mission he had been given. He was reserved in his language but expressed frustration with the way our military has been used.
“We can take that hill or build this school, but how do we know when we are winning?” he said.
He had been in Afghanistan during the Obama and Trump administrations, and his criticism was impersonal and nonpartisan.
I asked how the new administration changed things. He said that during the Obama years, soldiers were told that if they had blemishes on their record, like a DWI 10 years earlier, they would not be allowed to re-enlist. The Trump administration let the troops know that if they wanted to stay in service, they could.
He also talked about how targeting decisions were streamlined, and mentioned particularly the use of the 20,000-pound GBU-43/B MOAB, the largest non-nuclear weapon in the American arsenal, against Islamic State caves.
“Is that working?” I asked again.
Another pause. “No,” he answered simply.
He went on to talk about Afghan leadership, pointing out that the brother of the Afghan president was brought back from New York, where he worked in a restaurant, to become defense minister responsible for billions of dollars in aid.
For at least four years, the Long War Journal, a daily digest of the struggle against jihadists around the world, has been criticizing the American military and civilian leadership in Afghanistan for “happy talk” in regard to the progress of the war there.
Usually the journal offers factual articles — bombings and attacks carried out by both sides in this out-of-sight struggle. Its editorializing against our Afghanistan leadership was uncharacteristic.
Last week The Washington Post published documents that prove our military and civilian leaders have covered up the multiple failures in Afghanistan. These failures include corruption, Afghan military ineffectiveness, inadequate strategy, and the effects of the opium trade.
Most troubling, though, is revelation that the highest levels of the State and Defense departments knew we were not winning, but kept saying that we were.
At a time Americans have been losing faith in our institutions, the military has been an exception. Will trust in the military decline, or are we now so cynical that lying is something we just shrug off?
It may be, as Ross Douthat noted, that as long as we keep our casualty count low the public will accept without real debate what some call the Long War, others, the Forever War.
We owe the men and women in our military — and each other — clarity and honesty. Lying pollutes everything.