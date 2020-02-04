Pool: How Jim kept the faith and saved the world

I started writing a column on a book titled “The New Class War.” It’s thought-provoking and important, but on a beautiful sunny day as the nation goes through an impeachment process that leaves nobody happy, I’ll save that one for another time.
Instead, I’ll tell you the story of a man named Jim. I find it uplifting, and I hope you will.
I met Jim in the dining room of a retirement home in Ohio, where my wife and I were visiting her mother. He uses a wheelchair these days but his wits are still with him. He is 99 years old.
When I asked him what he did in his younger years, he replied, “First lieutenant in the Army.”
I knew that first lieutenant is a young man’s rank, that he had not been a career officer. I asked him what he had done in the Army.
“I went ashore at Normandy,” he replied.
We moved on to his later life, where he came home, moved up in the world and though he never said it outright, I gathered he had done very well for himself in his career.
It is always a pleasure to talk to a very old person who has lived through much. We had a delightful talk. I found him to be a kind and thoughtful man. I saw why he is well liked by residents and staff alike.
When it was time to leave, I shook his hand and said, “Thank you for your service.” I wanted to thank him and his whole Greatest Generation for saving the world, but, afraid my voice would crack, I left that unspoken. With that, I said goodbye, expecting never to see him again.
And now, as Paul Harvey used to say, for the rest of the story.
My wife met his daughter, who is a kind and generous woman. They bonded easily, having meals together with their parents, and they made plans to keep an extra eye out on the elderly ones for each other.
At first my wife thought he had several children, because other younger people would visit him regularly, but she learned he has only the one daughter.
It seems he moved into the retirement community when his wife started suffering from age-related disabilities. He faithfully attended her until her death.
Some time after his wife died, he became close to another woman. They never married, but they were a couple.
Her health began to fail, and he took care of her. When tremors kept her from holding cards, he improvised a system so she could still play and socialize. He was a true friend until she, in turn, passed away.
Those people visiting him, it turned out, were her children. Years after their mother’s death, they continued to look in on her boyfriend, in gratitude for the care and kindness he had given her.
Jim will be 100 years old next month. He will have at least two big birthday parties, and he is looking forward to them. Many people are expected to attend, offering their congratulations and respect and affection.
Jim and I never talked about war stories. I don’t know if he did anything heroic at Normandy, but I know he did his duty.
I’ve been thinking a lot about faith and about keeping faith recently, especially about keeping faith with America in troubled times. Jim has kept the faith and has earned people’s trust and esteem.
His story brings me hope and inspiration. Happy early birthday, Jim. You’ve saved several people’s worlds. Thank you for your service.