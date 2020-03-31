Pool: Journal of the Plague Year

I’ve long been interested in virtues.
I’ve even tried to acquire some, with mixed results.
Essentially, a virtue is a good habit.
Some people are put off by the word “virtue,” so I will write about developing new habits in our radically destabilized times.
Sleep is important, and I’m getting a lot of it these days, even if I do sometimes awaken for an hour or more in the early hours of the morning.
I love being able to sit silently in the slatted morning sunlight in my reading chair just to think. I can relate to Shakespeare’s line, “I could be bounded in a nutshell and count myself the king of infinite space.”
Another great quote comes from Blaise Pascal, who wrote in 1654, “All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.” Well, for a while each day I’m not adding to humanity’s problems.
Instead of TV or radio, I start the day reading the Episcopal lectionary on my phone.
Every day of the week I ponder a Psalm, an Old Testament excerpt, a reading from an epistle, and a passage from the Gospels. After that I may skim the headlines; I often don’t read more bad news.
I find myself nowadays mostly reading the News-Journal and, less than I used to, The New York Times. My daughter is in New York, and lifelong friends live in Longview. I’m rationing other news sources.
Exercise is a good habit. We got a stationary bike. My wife loves spin classes, and I think the bike is the best way to get strenuous exercise indoors in the air conditioning.
We have made a habit of reading together from a book called “Daily Dose of Knowledge.” It consists of 365 one-page articles about music, science, visual arts, history, literature and biography, as well as miscellaneous entries on Saturdays.
Reading this together on the sofa sometimes leads to further discoveries. For example, I learned the meaning of the word “deliquescent” (becoming liquid through absorption).
In addition to the routine chores of cooking and cleaning, it’s a good habit to take on projects, like organizing the closets or pantry.
My wife has quite a large collection of beads and supplies that we spent three days sorting and storing neatly. One thing about quarantine is that slow progress is fine. There’s little hurry about anything.
It’s important for both of us to maintain relationships. She has a private group on Facebook; I’ve had some phone conversations with old friends I seldom see.
One of those was with a friend from high school who once owned the copy of Albert Camus’ “The Plague” I recently read. Another was with a woman I’ve known since first grade. We shared the hope that through this crisis our nation learns to pull together instead of pulling apart.
Especially in frightening times, it’s important to do good for others. We have the sewing machine set up in the bedroom and are starting to make protective masks for friends and health care workers.
(You can use HEPA filter material from vacuum cleaner bags as disposable inserts in washable and reusable masks.)
My wife is working online as a teacher, which heartens me greatly. I have volunteered my tutoring services online for free. Contact me at the email address below.
As for reading, I would recommend Daniel Defoe’s “Journal of the Plague Year” (1722) and Katherine Anne Porter’s “Pale Horse, Pale Rider” (1939).
I’m reading more fiction these days, especially long classic novels.
I’m working to make virtues out of viruses.
Stay safe, y’all.